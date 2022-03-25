Sponsored: Join JJ and the gang for an immersive world of fun at The Galleria…

This spring break, kids’ Youtube sensation CoComelon will be heading to Abu Dhabi for the very first time, staging a takeover of a section of The Galleria Al Maryah Island. Between March 26 and April 2, you’ll be able to join JJ and his band of fun time-facilitators for a range of highly engaging, hugely entertaining edutainment activities.

What’s On at the CoComelon zone?

The staging point for The Galleria’s CoComelon Zone is on Level 3 of the mall at the Central Kitchens location, and it’s open from 10am to 10pm daily. Happily it’s free to enter, you just need to show proof of a Dhs100 spend anywhere in The Galleria (valid for two children).

Inside you’ll find twin-centre attractions — the Melon Patch Academy and the Melon Patch Playground. Here little ones have access to an exciting range of engaging ‘tire them out for their nap’ activities such as hopper balls, the alphabet carpet, doh-sand, DIY cards and a toy-chest more arts and craft fun.

Like all the best celebrities, JJ the unofficial sultan of CoComelon is all about the ‘Gram and will be around, for daily photo ops at 4.30pm, 6pm and 7.30pm.

What is CoComelon?

For those of you that aren’t parents, or carers, or aunties and uncles, you may be unfamiliar with the melodic musings of CoComelon — but as far as kids are concerned, the little ones especially, this is the very pinnacle of visual entertainment. The clips are a musical medley of upbeat nursery rhymes, told through bambino-pleasing 3D animation and an intent to educate as well as entertain.

The channel has amassed an astonishing 124 billion views (that’s 15 views for every single human on earth), it’s the number one most subscribed-to kids’ channel on the whole of YouTube, and a quick survey of the parents amongst the What’s On Team, reveals that it’s also made the difference between a life of peace and cataclysmic tantrums on more than a handful of occasions.

Head to The Galleria website for full terms and conditions.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, free entry with Dhs100 spend (valid for two kids) anywhere in The Galleria. @thegalleriauae

Images: Provided