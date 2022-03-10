Sponsored: Daily Happy Hour, business lunch and more…

Make your dining plans this week at Buffalo Wings & Ring as there are plenty of cool deals you don’t want to miss.

Buffalo Wings & Rings has also opened a new branch this year at Jumeirah Lake Towers, so you have two great locations to pick from. Expect the same great vibes, dishes, flavours and deals as with its location in DIFC.

Below we have listed all the lip-smacking deals that will be available at both branches.

Business Lunch

When: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 3pm

Need a break from the office? Take a break and enjoy a business lunch. It runs from Monday to Friday 12pm to 3pm and you will pay just Dhs49 for a two-course meal with a soft drink.

Happy Hour

When: Daily, 12pm to 8pm

Happy Hour at Buffalo Wings & Rings takes place daily. It starts at 12pm and lasts for eight hours until 8pm. It makes it the perfect spot to head to after work hours if you need to unwind.

Brunch

When: Saturday and Sunday, 3pm to 6pm

Love to sleep in on your weekend? Make your brunch plans at this American restaurant where your brunching experience takes place from 3pm to 6pm. Pay Dhs119 for soft drinks and Dhs199 for house drinks.

Tuesday Wings

When: Tuesday

On Tuesdays, diners can indulge in as many chicken wings as they desire paying just Dhs3 per wing. There’s no restriction, so if you love a number of different flavours or want to try out some new ones, this is the day to indulge.

Ladies Night

When: Wednesday, 6pm to midnight

Ladies, round up the girls and head to Buffalo Wings & Rings on Wednesday after work where you can enjoy 3 complimentary house beverages until midnight.

For bookings, call 04 359 6900.

Buffalo Wings & Rings, DIFC Dubai – Tel: (0)4 359 6900, Cluster U, Jumeirah Lakes Towers – Tel: (0)4 321 6112. @buffalodubai

Images: Buffalo Wings & Rings