Sponsored: Virgin Izakaya makes its UAE debut this March…

Foodies in Dubai, there’s a new address you need on your radar – and this one already has international acclaim. With three outposts under its belt in Ukraine, Virgin Izakya lands in the UAE this March. Set to make its hotly anticipated arrival on Bluewaters Island on Sunday March 27, Virgin Izakaya promises dramatic interiors, a menu packed with theatrical Japanese and pan-Asian dishes and a swoon-worthy terrace with Ain Dubai views.

This exciting new opening is brought to the region as part of hospitality brand Bulldozer Group, responsible for some of the city’s best-loved fine dining restaurants.

The Virgin Izakaya experience is all about a bustling izakaya-style experience, with jewel-hued interiors, sultry wooden accents and dim lighting. With tables split over two floors, there’s plenty of cosy corners for a romantic date night, as well as larger tables cocooned in booths, which serve as the ideal spot for big group celebrations. Tables out on the terrace benefit from picture-perfect sea views, while tables indoors boast front row seats to the culinary action as a traditional Robata grill takes centre stage.

Speaking of the Robata grill, this is where guests can expect to see their dishes brought to life as they watch the master chefs at work. The whole concept transforms the suave Bluewaters space into an ode to Tokyo’s famed hotspots where diners gather for small sharing plates and snacks, grazing and socialising over delectable dishes. The unique culinary concept focuses on everyone at the table sampling everything, encouraging you to try something that you might not normally opt for. That might be yellowtail, truffle and yuzu; thin slices of bluefin tuna tataki; moreish truffle duck; or Robata scallops straight from the grill.

To compliment the menu Virgin Izakaya will also welcome guests to a large bar area, serving up a curated selection of wines, cocktails and rare types of authentic Japanese sake.

Whether you’re joining for a romantic dinner, celebratory gathering or more casual after-work drinks, it looks like a fabulous new spot.

Virgin Izakaya, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, 12pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 2am Fri and Sat, opens Sunday March 27. Tel: (0)4 589 8689, @virgin.izakaya_dxb