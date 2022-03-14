The stunning resort will reopen at the end of the year after major renovations…

For 16 years, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort has held a warm place in Dubai residents’ hearts. A go-to for Arabian experiences, from traditional iftars to picnics on the lawn, or a staycation amongst the dunes. But, if you want to make use of these experiences, you’ll have to be quick.

The resort issued an announcement to say that from May 8, 2022, it will close its doors and under-go a major renovation. The works are scheduled for completion at the end of 2022, when guests will be treated to a brand new look for the Emirati-inspired hotel.

While we’re not sure yet exactly what will be changing at Bab Al Shams, with such a long closure planned we’re guessing we can expect more than a fresh coat of paint and some new cushions. The property is surrounded by desert so we imagine that it will continue to offer wildlife activities including falconry and camel rides during its second phase.

Commenting on the temporary closure, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort’s Hotel Manager, Ziad Sleiman, said, “We’ve had a lot of warm memories at Bab Al Shams with our guests and team members. While we will miss providing our guests with such a unique desert stay experience, we are also excited for the unique changes that are coming. The renovations will give Bab Al Shams a new and updated look, and we look forward to unveiling the resort to visitors soon.”

Guests can book stays at the resort from now until May 7, 2022, which can be done by emailing BAS.Reservations@meydanhotels.com or calling (0)4 809 6194.

Images: Provided