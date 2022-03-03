Careem and the RTA’s newest option is designed to make rides for children under 4 easier than ever…

Travelling with children but struggle to get a cab with a car seat? Careem and the RTA have launched a new option on the Careem app, Hala Juniors, to enable families to ride with children safely. Through a partnership with Mothercare, Careem has equipped 150 Hala taxis with car seats for children, so families can book Hala Juniors safe in the knowledge they will come with a car seat included.

The car seats are suitable for children up to four, and can be booked via the Careem app in Dubai. The car seats are fitted with industry-standard comfort functions – including a five-point harness, newborn cushioning and four recline configurations, and Hala Junior Captain’s are trained on how to install the car seat. Seats have a rearward facing option or babies up to 10kg, and a forward-facing position for toddlers up to 18kg. After each trip, car seats are cleaned, and regularly undergo a deep sanitisation by Champion Cleaners.

Hala Juniors rides are priced at Dhs5 higher than the standard Hala service.

halaride.com