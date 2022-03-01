A trio of top culinary talents are headed to the city…

There’s not many of the world’s top chefs that don’t have restaurants in Dubai. And this month, three of them are returning to their UAE outposts to host diners for one-of-a-kind culinary experiences.

Foodies, these are the dates to add to your diaries

Daniel Boulud

Chef Daniel Boulud returns to the helm of his restaurant Brasserie Boulud at Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk this week. For two nights only on Friday March 4 and Saturday March 5, the acclaimed chef best known for DANIEL, his 2-star Michelin restaurant in New York, will showcase a specially curated seven course set menu of contemporary French cuisine. It’s Dhs550 for food only, or Dhs695 per person with a wine pairing.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi, 8pm onwards, Mar 4 and 5, from Dhs550. Tel: (0)4 281 4020, sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Mauro Colagreco

Globally celebrated Chef Mauro Colagreco will be at One&Only Royal Mirage on Friday March 4 and Saturday March 5, hosting two evenings at refined French restaurant Celebrities and the popular alfresco Beach Bar & Grill, both of which form part of the acclaimed chef culinary portfolio in Dubai. Originally from Argentina, Chef Mauro has spent over 20 years perfecting his craft in France and his restaurant Mirazur, on the French Riviera, was named Number 1 in the “World’s 50 Best Restaurants” in 2019. On Friday March 4, chef Mauro will host an exclusive menu at Celebrities, while on March 5 diners can join chef Mauro for a sunset Asado grill experience under the stars, with open fire and slow cooked meats.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, 8pm onwards Friday March 4, 1pm onwards Saturday March 5. Tel: (0)4 315 2414, oneandonlyresorts.com

Pierre Gagnaire

He’s one of the world’s most celebrated chefs, and later this month Pierre Gagnaire will return to the helm of his Dubai restaurant Pierre’s Bistro, to host three dinner services. Having established himself as a pioneer of fusion cuisine, the chef and his team will be serving up an a la carte array of exquisite dishes such as lightly grilled Omani shrimp, sole meunière and caraïbes ganache for a sweet ending.

Pierre’s Bistro, InterContinental Dubai Festival City, 6.30pm to 11pm, Mar 11 to 15. Tel: (0)4 701 1199, pierresdubai.com