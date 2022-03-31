Sponsored: The Ramadan collection for women and children has been revealed…

Heading out this Ramadan? Marks & Spencer, operated by Al-Futtaim Group has announced the launch of its Ramadan Collection to help you dress for the occasion be it an iftar or suhoor at a restaurant or at home.

The collection features timeless styles for both women and children that you can seamlessly transition from day to evening with. Each piece is crafted and elevated with breezy lightweight fabrics, intricate detailing, and colourful accents to make you stand out. There are plenty of options from cotton broderie to silky satins plus a colour palette with neutrals and coral hues and subtle prints.

The collection is designed with the Middle Eastern woman in mind, so ladies can expect romantic tiered maxi skirts, midaxi skirts and stylish wide-leg trousers. These can be paired with puff sleeve tops, sequin angel sleeve tops (Dhs269) and more.

For the little girls, there are a number of looks they can sport this Ramadan. There are flowing dresses, patchwork broderie dresses (Dhs175), embroidered tutu skirts (Dhs140) and floral printed maxi dresses (Dhs185). The style is elevated with beautifully intricate embroidered flowers and butterflies, mesh sleeves and billowy tiered silhouettes. The collection is available in fresh shades of white, lilac, pink and blue.

Prefer dresses? You can find iconic floral maxi dresses at Marks & Spencer designed using lightweight cotton-blend fabric with an all-over metallic sheen for a chic finish and ultra-feminine feel. There are also classic longline dresses and refined broderie dresses (Dhs349).

There are a number of ways you can dress up comfortable at home too with the Marks & Spencer Ramadan loungewear release. You will find elegant cotton-rich pyjamas, nightdresses (Dhs140), printed satin wraps and co-ordinating loungewear sets, available in beautiful shades of cappuccino, oatmeal, soft pinks and tie-dye blue mix. You can even get a set for Dhs235.

Shop the selected lines of Ramadan and Eid collection in-store now or visit marksandspencer.com/ae