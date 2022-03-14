Just in time for the Eid break…

With Bali now open for tourists from the UAE, Dubai-based Emirates have opened bookings for flights to Denpasar International Airport (also known as Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport). Although Emirates hasn’t made any announcement about resuming direct flights to Bali, bookings for the Dubai to Denpasar route can be made from May 1, 2022.

Currently Emirates is offering five weekly flights from Dubai to Denpasar. Outbound flights to Bali depart Dubai at 9.10am, arriving at a local time of 10.20pm, while the inbound flight to Dubai leaves Denpasar at 12.05am, landing back in Dubai at 5.10am, GST. Return fares start from Dhs3,455.

Bali reopened for travel on Monday March 7, permitting passengers from 23 countries – including the UAE – to obtain visas on arrival, and travel without having to quarantine.

Earlier this month, Emirates announced that it was teaming up with Garuda Indonesia, Indonesia’s national carrier, for a new codeshare partnership, giving travellers from Dubai access to seven domestic points in Indonesia beyond Jakarta and Bali – ideal for when travel restrictions loosen across Indonesia. Through the partnership, domestic points which Emirates customers can travel to include Denpasar, Surabaya, Makassar, Balikpapan, Manado, Medan, Padang and Solo from Jakarta, while, from Denpasar, customers can fly to Jakarta, Surabaya and Makassar.

Travel requirements for Bali

There are still some requirements for travellers wishing to visit Bali. According to Travel Off Path, visitors must show proof of vaccination or booster, and are required to undergo a Covid-19 PCR test on arrival in Bali, and quarantine in their accommodation until the results are returned. This is usually within 24 hours.

Visitors should also be in possession of insurance that covers Covid up to $100,000.

If you’re looking to go island-hopping, or explore the provinces outside of Bali, you’ll need to undergo another PCR test on day 3 of your visit, before being permitted to travel.

Image: Unsplash