Sponsored: Celebrate the holy month a traditional and authentic iftar buffet…

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre is eagerly preparing for the holy month of Ramadan, ready to invite guests to a magical iftar experience at Cara. The space will feature traditional Arabian decor, from both its indoor and outdoor seating options, making you feel right at home for your Ramadan celebrations.

Whether with family or friends, relax and feast on some the finest of Middle Eastern delicacies at Cara, all throughout the holy month. Cara will host a nightly iftar buffet offering an array of Lebanese cold mezze and hot mezze as well as main courses including lamb ouzi, mixed grill, slow cooked lamb chops and more.

Completing the menu offering are dishes such as roasted beef, chicken with potato, grilled sea bass, vegetable salona and vermicelli rice. Don’t forget to save space for the spread of dessert options including mixed berry cobbler, saffron rice pudding, chocolate truffle cake, a freshly fried kataif station, cheese kunafa station, freshly made crepes, Turkish ice-cream as well as traditional Arabic sweets.

The iftar runs daily throughout Ramadan between sunset and 8.30pm, priced at Dhs220 for adults, Dhs100 for children between six and 12 years old and free for under sixes. Post-iftar, make your way to Sunken Garden to enjoy a relaxed evening with shisha under the stars.

Large private events are also available to book in The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre’s majestic ballroom and groups above 10, contact (0)4 372 2620 or email events.dubaiifc@ritzcarlton.com.

Cara Restaurant, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs220. Tel: (0)4 372 2323 or email difcrestaurants@ritzcarlton.com.

Images: Provided