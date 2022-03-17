The insta-worthy hangout features a live music stage, bowling alley, gaming arcade and a lip-smacking menu…

Abu Dhabi, assemble! There’s an action-packed new entertainment venu on Yas Island, and from the first look we’ve had inside, it’s safe to say it’s the coolest new spot in the city.

The latest venue from hospitality heavyweights Solutions Leisure Group – who also brought Asia Asia and Lock, Stock & Barrel to Yas Island – Central is a first-of-its-kind venue for Yas Bay, described as a ‘family entertainment and dining concept.’

So what can you expect?

Well, it’s inspired by the Big Apple – and we’re putting emphasis on the big. Across 1,700 square feet, there’s a state-of-the-art arcade, bowling alley, live music stage, plus a restaurant and bar, all designed to blur food and fun into one epic destination.

On the dining front, this fun-filled hangout offers seats across an outdoor terrace shaded with bright orange parasols, as well as an indoor bar and a separate restaurant space. There’s a bright colour theme – orange, turquoise and lime leather chairs surround dining tables, where guests can perch up and tuck into a menu of mind-blowing monster burgers and shakes to match, plus tacos, pizzas and quesadillas. Of course, the setting is super Instagrammable, with colourful graffiti emblazoned on torn-away walls, and plenty of neon to create the ultimate party vibe.

By day, there’s more of a family-friendly feel as Central invites kids and those young at heart to enjoy a game of bowling, or challenge their mates to some healthy competition at the gaming arcade. After dark, Central is set to become the place to bust some moves in Yas Bay, with the beats spinning till late and a roster of live music acts set to grace the stage.

So, whether you’re bringing the family for a fun day out, enjoying a bite to eat with friends or looking for a place to let loose after dark, this new hotspot offers beats, bowling and beverages in one brilliant new space.

See you there…

Central, Yas Bay, Yas Island, 4pm to 12am Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 3am Fri to Sun. @central_uae