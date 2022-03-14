Sponsored: Big savings on shopping, salon discounts and a brand new IMAGINE show…

There’s two big occasions to celebrate the ladies in your life in March: International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day. But at Dubai Festival City Mall there’s celebrations all month long, with discounts, deals and a new IMAGINE show all happening this March.

A new IMAGINE show

The light, laser and water show that dazzles guests at the ever-magical Festival City Bay is getting an empowering makeover with a brand new song joining the roster of choreographed routines. From Friday March 18, Rachel Platten’s Fight Song will be the theme tune to a Guinness World Record-breaking projection spectacle of laser, light, water, and music.

Big savings on shopping

Throughout March, there’s savings on a whole host of stores at the shopping mall. Looking to upgrade your accessories? There’s 30% full-price footwear and handbags at Fyor and Menbur. Or if you need to stock up on cosmetics, Brands4u has up to 70% off, while luxury skincare brand Kiehl’s offers buy-one-get-one-free on selected items. At Jules and Juliet, there’s a free BEABA bag with every purchase from their lovely kidswear range, or take 35% off Magic Queen apparel or 15% off the all-new sleepwear collection at K-Lynn.

Pampering aplenty

At Dubai Festival City Mall, ladies can enjoy up to 30% off selected salons, whether that’s make-up for a special ocassion, getting a fresh trim, or getting pampered with a mani-pedi or massage.

Tasty deals

There’s an array of restaurants at Dubai Festival City Mall to treat your tastebuds to, and a whole host of them are offering some top deals this March. For some jungle eats, families can visit Rainforest Café for 20% off the total bill or Zaatar and Zeit for 20% off on weekdays.

dubaifestivalcitymall.com