On March 17, What’s On hosted a ceremony announcing the What’s On Awards Abu Dhabi winners for 2022 at the always-glamorous W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island. We dished out awards to 39 winners, and 29 outlets that were placed as highly commended, honouring the emirate’s most elite places to eat, and have fun. Check out the photos of the highly commended winners below. 

FAVOURITE LATIN AMERICAN RESTAURANT HIGHLY COMMENDED Chamas Churrascaria and Bar
FAVOURITE CONCERT HIGHLY COMMENDED Disney On Ice Find Your Hero
FAVOURITE AFTERNOON TEA HIGHLY COMMENDED Observation Deck at 300
FAVOURITE ALL DAY DINING RESTAURANT HIGHLY COMMENDED Artisan Kitchen Bab Al Qasr
FAVOURITE ATTRACTION HIGHLY COMMENDED Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi
FAVOURITE BAR HIGHLY COMMENDED Impressions Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi
FAVOURITE BRUNCH HIGHLY COMMENDED Garage W Abu Dhabi Yas Island
FAVOURITE BUSINESS LUNCH HIGHLY COMMENDED Alba Terrace The Abu Dhabi EDITION
FAVOURITE CAFE HIGHLY COMMENDED 90 Centigrade at the Grand Millennium Al Wahda
FAVOURITE DAYCATION HIGHLY COMMENDED Marriott Hotel Al Forsan
FAVOURITE EUROPEAN RESTAURANT HIGHLY COMMENDED Raclette Brasserie and Cafe
FAVOURITE EVENING BRUNCH HIGHLY COMMENDED Filini Garden Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island
FAVOURITE GRAPE AND CHEESE NIGHT HIGHLY COMMENDED Rose Lounge Bar Bab Al Qasr
FAVOURITE HAPPY HOUR HIGHLY COMMENDED Velocity Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi
FAVOURITE HEALTHY RESTAURANT HIGHLY COMMENDED Jones the Grocer Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi Downtown
FAVOURITE INDIAN RESTAURANT HIGHLY COMMENDED Punjab Grill The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
FAVOURITE ITALIAN RESTAURANT HIGHLY COMMENDED SOLE at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
FAVOURITE JAPANESE RESTAURANT HIGHLY COMMENDED Cafe Sushi Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
FAVOURITE LADIES NIGHT HIGHLY COMMENDED Cove Beach Abu Dhabi
FAVOURITE MIDDLE EASTERN RESTAURANT HIGHLY COMMENDED Byblos Sur Mer InterContinental Abu Dhabi
FAVOURITE PUB GRUB HIGHLY COMMENDED Appaloosa Sports Bar Marriott Hotel Al Forsan Abu Dhabi
FAVOURITE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT HIGHLY COMMENDED Fishmarket InterContinental Abu Dhabi
FAVOURITE SPORTING EVENT HIGHLY COMMENDED Falcon Daman Series by Abu Dhabi Cycling Club
FAVOURITE STAYCATION HIGHLY COMMENDED W Abu Dhabi Yas Island
FAVOURITE STEAKHOUSE HIGHLY COMMENDED Hunter and Barrel Yas Bay
FAVOURITE SUNDOWNER SPOT HIGHLY COMMENDED Mykonos Le Meridien Abu Dhabi
