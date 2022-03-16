Sponsored: There’s a business lunch, brunch and more…

For a taste of true Spanish cuisine, make reservations at Salero Tapas & Bodega at Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates.

The authentic Spanish restaurant brags tapas, traditional food sharing platters and more on the menu and when paired with live flamenco performances, diners will get a true sense of a Spanish bodega without having to leave Dubai.

Here are 3 great deals to check out.

Brunch

The Saturday Fiesta brunch is a true feast with unlimited tapas and beverages.

On the menu, you’ll find cold and hot tapas, carvings of marinated lamb and roasted vegetables. For paella fans, pick from either a seafood paella with shrimp, calamari and bomba rice or a chicken paella with vegetables and rice. For a sweet treat, there’s chocolate churros or Catalan cream.

Your meals are prepared by a new talented chef who has recently taken over the kitchen at the restaurant adding new twists to old recipes.

Brunch begins from 12pm until 4pm and you’ll have flamenco performances, guitars and a singer to entertain you from 1.30pm to 4pm.

There are three brunch packages: Dhs250 for unlimited soft drinks, Dhs350 for unlimited house beverages which includes white and red wine and beer or opt for the premium package for Dhs450 which includes red and white wine, beer and sparkling.

Business lunch

From Monday to Friday, take a break from your office desk and head to Salero for a business lunch. It’s Dhs150 for the set menu with soft drinks. It runs from 12pm to 5pm.

Ladies Night

On Thursdays from 6pm, ladies can enjoy a buy one get one free deal on drinks which they can pair with tapas for Dhs100.

Make a reservation on 04 409 5999.

Salero Tapas & Bodega, ground Floor, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, open daily, Tel: (0)4 409 5999. kempinski.com