From the man behind The Maine comes a new laid-back West Coast eatery that fuses Mexican and Japanese flavours…

The culinary scene in JLT is set for a major shake up with the arrival of Canary Club this March, a brand new eatery in the Banyan Tree Residences that oozes California cool. Set to open in the middle of the month, Canary Club is a completely new concept from Joey Ghazal, the mastermind behind Dubai’s award-winning MAINE restaurants, now found in Dubai’s JBR, Studio City, Business Bay, as well as in London, UK.

Described as a ‘laid-back West Coast eatery’, the two-floor restaurant is set in a standalone building that overlooks the Banyan Tree Pool. On the first floor, you’ll find the breezy restaurant with seating for 150, while upstairs, there’s a rooftop bar backdropped by stunning views of the JLT and Marina skyline.

“The location chose us to be honest,” says founder and managing partner Joey Ghazal of opening Canary Club in JLT. “There’s nothing like Canary Club in Dubai, certainly nothing like it within the surrounding areas of JLT – Marina, The Lakes, Greens or Emirates Hills.

Wrapping up all of the best bits of stylish spots in Malibu, Cabo and Palm Springs, interiors are packed with rattan, wicker and macramé. Shaggy carpets add elements of texture, while pops of canary yellow offer a playful splash of colour to an otherwise earthy palette. Warm chandeliers dangle above cosy booths, there’s botanicals climbing the stone walls, and an open-kitchen is a welcoming invitation to watch the culinary team making magic before your eyes.

Canary Club fuses a Californian diner, with Mexicatessen, Robata, and a hint of Polynesian tiki bar. So what does that mean, exactly? “Californian food and style is a mix of healthy diner, South American and South Pacific influences. You’ll be hard pressed to find a place that combines all the food people love to eat with delicious concoctions in a laid back atmosphere like Canary Club,” explains Ghazal.

Foodies can expect some crowd-pleasing Japanese and Mexican flavours, with dishes designed to fuse the two. A range of rolls and ceviches sit alongside taco-makis, robatas and grilled fish dishes – all married with a wide array of retro classic and signature tiki and south pacific inspired cocktails.

“Canary Club was just about having fun,” Ghazal adds. “We wanted it to be a total departure from The Maine. The food, the cocktails and design are full of retro, whimsy and nostalgia. It’s packed with personality and nostalgia.”

While Canary Club is a brand new concept from The MAINE East Coast Brasserie Company, like its sister restaurants in Studio City and JBR, the restaurant has been created with the local community in mind. As such, complimentary valet is offered and families can benefit from a large kids play area connected to the restaurant.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, opening March 2022. Tel: (0)4 584 5999, canaryclub.com

Images: Diala Shuhaiber @framewithaview