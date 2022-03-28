Sponsored: For a special Ramadan experience the family will never forget…

Traditionally a time of year for reflection and finding reverence in family, the Holy Month brings with it opportunities to grow closer to loved ones and make special forever memories. Desert safaris offer a unique way to connect with the true spirit of Ramadan, amongst Dubai’s charismatic dunes, and in the company of those you hold most dear.

Platinum Heritage has a reputation for providing the ultimate eco-luxury desert safari experience all year round, but during the Holy Month — there is a special focus on celebrating the rituals, heritage and culture of Ramadan and the UAE.

Available for just Dhs595, here’s why Platinum Heritage offers the ideal Ramadan family adventure.

The journey begins

Your chariot awaits, with a confirmed pick-up time from the city. From there you’ll be whisked away to a pristine stretch of secluded desert.

Explore the magic of the dunes and the flora and fauna from the comfort of Platinum Heritage’s highly Instagrammable vintage 1950s Land Rovers. There’s a scheduled sunset stop with a falcon show, allowing you to soak up the unique spectacle of a desert sunset in the dramatic solace of those amber hills of sand.

Breaking fast

You’re invited to break the fast traditionally at an authentic Bedouin camp — feasting on dates, cheese, labneh, Vimto and tea, while learning about the significance of Ramadan. The iftar continues with a special Ramadan-influenced four-course meal celebrating the rich culinary heritage of the region.

Written in the stars

After your evening meal, you’ll be able to enjoy an expert-led stargazing session. A dedicated Conservation Guide will explain the cultural relevance of, and the story behind, the moon sightings that are such a crucial element of this time of year.

These very special Ramadan desert safari experiences are available throughout the Holy Month (from April 2 until May 1 this year). They’re priced at Dhs595 for adults and Dhs495 per child aged five to 11. Book on platinum-heritage.com

