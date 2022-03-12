Sponsored: With drinks deals, brunches and a music festival headlined by The Coronas…

If you’ve been in Dubai for more than five minutes, you’ll know that McGettigan’s is somewhat of a Dubai institution for laid-back vibes, wallet-friendly deals and guaranteed good craic. The chain of Irish pubs began in JLT, but now has branches all over the city, and they’re all going green to celebrate the biggest day of the year in the Irish calendar: St Patrick’s Day.

Here’s why you won’t want to miss their three-day extravaganza.

It kicks off on Thursday March 17

Head to McGettigan’s JLT on March 17 where the first 50 people can get their hands on three drinks for Dhs100. It’s a limited offer, so be sure to head down early! Even if you miss out, across all McGettigan’s venues the party starts from 12pm, with live music from the likes of Jerry Fish, Brian Brody and The Troubadours.

There’s a breakfast and beverages deal on Friday March 18

Just head to McGettigan’s JLT or Trade Centre between midday and 2pm for their SOS Breakfast Special, where there’s three pints and a breakfast item for Dhs149. From 3pm onwards, there will be live entertainment, with music from Leana Kerry, Jerry Fish, The Troubadours and a late night DJ session from Irish DJ Fergal Darcy,, plus more entertainment, and Irish charm aplenty.

The big St Patrick’s Day bonanza is Saturday March 19

Dubai’s infamous Saturday brunch gets a Paddy’s Day makeover at all McGettigan’s on Saturday March 19, with buffet brunches, free-flowing drinks and live music to make you merry, whether you’re brunching in JLT, City Walk, Madinat Jumeirah or Trade Centre. After brunch, there’s shuttle buses to take the celebrations to Home by McGettigan’s City Walk for a big Irish music festival, with headliners The Coronas on stage alongside True Tides, Mundy, Jerry Fish and Roisin O. The party continues into the night, with tunes spun by DJ Fergal Darcy. Brunch is Dhs499 per person, which includes the premium beverage package at brunch, and access to the concert afterwards.

Sore heads are served at McGettigan’s JLT on Sunday March 20

For those feeling a little worse for wear, it’s back to McGettigan’s JLT on Sunday for the ‘SOS breakfast special: The Cure’, where Dhs149 gets you a breakfast dish and three pints anytime from 10am to midday. Expect live music from Brian Brody and special guests.

mcgettigans.com