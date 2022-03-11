We can already smell the popcorn…

Planning on spending your weekend munching on popcorn and catching the latest blockbuster? Here’s a guide to all the new movies out in UAE this week.

The Contractor

Involuntarily discharged from the army, a special forces sergeant lands a contract with a private underground military force. When his very first assignment goes awry, he finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him.

Starring: Kiefer Sutherland, Chris Pine, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan, Fares Fares, Ben Foster

Genre: Action (18TC)

Shadow in the Cloud

While travelling with top-secret documents on a B17 Flying Fortress, a female World War II pilot encounters an evil presence on board.

Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson, Beulah Koale

Genre: Action (18TC)

The Desperate Hour

A mother mourning the loss of her husband lives with her teenage son in a small town. As she’s on a jog in the woods, she finds her town thrown into chaos as a shooting takes place at her son’s school.

Starring: Naomi Watts, Colton Gobbo, Sierra Maltby

Genre: Thriller (18TC)

Slapface

A boy deals with the loss of his mother by creating a dangerous relationship with a monster rumoured to live in the woods.

Starring: August Maturo, Mike Manning, Libe Barer

Genre: Horror (PG)

Turning Red

Mei Lee is a 13-year-old girl who is torn between being her mother’s obedient daughter and the chaos of her youth. As if that were not enough, when she gets too excited, she turns into a big red panda.

Starring: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, James Hong, Sasha Roiz

Genre: Animation (PG)

