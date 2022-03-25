There’s horror, action, comedy and a family movie to pick from…
Planning on spending your weekend munching on popcorn or nachos and catching the latest blockbuster? Here’s a guide with all the trailers with all the new movies out in UAE this week.
The Lost City
Reclusive author Loretta Sage writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels and her book covers feature a handsome model named Alan. While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city’s lost treasure from her latest story. Determined to prove he can indeed be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her.
Starring: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe Genre: Action, Comedy (18) Tickets:Book now
Tiger Rising
When 12-year-old Rob Horton discovers a caged tiger in the woods near his home, his imagination runs wild as his life begins to change in the most unexpected ways. With help from a wise but mysterious maid and the stubborn new girl at school, Rob navigates through childhood memories, heartache and wondrous adventures.
Starring: Queen Latifah, Christian Convery, Dennis Quaid, Madalen Mills, Katharine McPhee, Sam Trammell Genre: Family (PG) Tickets:Book now
The Requin
When couple Jaelyn and Kyle travel to a remote seaside villa in Vietnam for a romantic getaway they didn’t expect anything would go wrong, but it does and a torrential storm descends and reduces the villa to a little raft sweeping the young couple out to sea. But this isn’t the end of their worries and another danger appears – a school of great white sharks. With her injured husband watching helplessly, Jaelyn must battle the deadly predators alone.
Starring: Alicia Silverstone, James Tupper, Deirdre O’Connell Genre: Horror (18) Tickets:Book now
Pups Alone
While an inventor is away on a ski trip, neighbourhood dogs use his creations to turn his home into a house of horrors for two inept thieves trying to steal the owner’s latest invention.
Starring: Jerry O’Connell, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Rob Schneider, Dolph Lundgren Genre: Comedy (PG) Tickets:Book now
Koati
A free-spirited coati, a fearless monarch butterfly and a hyperactive glass frog embark on a journey to prevent a wicked coral snake from destroying their land of Xo.
Starring: Sofía Vergara, Adriana Barraza Genre: Animation (G) Tickets:Book now
