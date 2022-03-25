Reclusive author Loretta Sage writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels and her book covers feature a handsome model named Alan. While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city’s lost treasure from her latest story. Determined to prove he can indeed be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her.

Starring: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe

Genre: Action, Comedy (18)

Tickets: Book now

Tiger Rising

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>