Take your whole tribe for a family staycation at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai…

Just in time for the midterm break, the brand new Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai has unveiled a special Summer to Remember staycation deal, at an affordable price.

Family Fun package

To coincide with the school holidays, the newly opened Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, a themed destination resort on a prime stretch of Deira Islands waterfront is offering a Family Fun package from just Dhs699*.

Designed with family fun in mind, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai features 607 expansive rooms and suites, offering stunning city or sea views and an option for bunk beds. Inside the family rooms, you’ll find special touches to make every member of your group feel at home.

Family-friendly features

Spend your days exploring the lush property’s water attractions, including a 225-metre-long lazy river, kids’ fun water play area and waterslides.

There are also three age-specific Kids’ Clubs: Camp Safari, a kids club for three to nine-year-old guests; the Mirage Family Lounge Kids Play Area for three to 12 year-old guests; and E-Zone, a teens hub complete with arcade zone, gaming area, and movie zone. Plus, look out for a series of activities for the whole family, including a disco, movies under the stars, beach volleyball and more.

For thrill seekers, there’s cliff jumping and a rope climbing course (suitable for guests taller than 1.4 metres). Both are located inside the waterpark. And for petite pamperers, SPA Cenvaree offer excellent treatments for the entire family, with signature treatments for adults, and a special kids’ spa zone.

Food and drink fun

There’s a whopping nine dining experiences to choose at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, including Asian restaurant Suan Bua and Uno Mas, a traditional Argentinian grill. You’ll find a delectable range of Lebanese cuisine at Sheesh rooftop restaurant, and casual bites at both Sands and Waves Beach Bar. Meanwhile, Zing’s baristas serves artisanal coffees, teas, and confectionary, while both Vistas Lobby Lounge and Mirage Family Lounge offer refreshments and helpful concierge services.

For more information on the family fun packages, call: (0)4 522 9999 or visit, centarahotelsresorts.com

