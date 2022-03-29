Sponsored: Decadent dishes from around the world served up in one of the most stunning alfresco settings in the city…

It’s one of Dubai’s longest standing restaurants, having welcomed diners for more than two decades, so you’re likely familiar with the laid-back vibe, friendly service and stunning sunsets at QD’s. This Ramadan, the Dubai Creek Resort restaurant is bringing back its daily iftar buffet, which will be bigger and better than ever before.

Against the backdrop of some of the finest views of the picturesque Dubai Creek and Downtown city skyline, QD’s will present an iftar buffet with flavours from around the world. So, what’s on the menu?

In addition to Arabic hot and cold mezzeh, salads and soups including the traditional lentil soup, iftar guests will also enjoy live stations including ouzi, saaj, chaat station that offers pani puri, ble puri, dehi wada, An Arabic mix grill including shish taouk, beef skewer and kofta kebab, will be complimented by international dishes sure to suit every taste.

For desserts, diner can expect decadent options including Umm Ali, saffron rice pudding, fresh kunafa and much more, all washed down with fruity Ramadan juices.

The perfect iftar gathering for family and friends, it’s available every day throughout Ramadan from sunset to 9pm, priced at Dhs175. Half price packages are available for children aged between 6 and 12, and discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

After iftar, shisha is available from 9pm onwards, alongside QD’s a la carte menu of Middle Eastern and international dishes, ranging from Indian classics to Middle Eastern grills, pizzas and more.

QD’s, Dubai Creek Resort, 7pm to 9pm daily, Dhs175 adults, Dhs87.50 children. Tel: (0)4 602 1814, dubaicreekresort.com/ramadan