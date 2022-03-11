His Highness turns 61 today, Friday March 11…

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed by Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces is celebrating his birthday today, Friday March 11.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, who also goes by the initials MBZ, was born in Al Ain in 1961, making this his 61st birthday.

Leaders in the UAE, including H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, took to social media to share birthday wishes for Sheikh Mohamed.

Sheikh Mohamed became the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in November 2004 upon the death of his father, the UAE’s founding father, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nayhan. Three months later he was also appointed Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in January 2005.

An admired and adored leader, Sheikh Mohamed has a keen interest in falconry, a passion he inherited from his father, and established the Mohamed bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Physiognomy School in 2016. Outside of falconry, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi maintains a deep interest in poetry, especially that of the Nabati style which is native to the region, and follows a number of sports in the UAE, regularly meeting with sportsmen and women to recognise their achievements. ​

Wishing High Highness a very happy birthday!