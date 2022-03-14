Did you spot any?

The UAE is always frequented by a celebrity or two, and this week, we’ve seen superstar singers, to models and DJs visiting. Here’s who we have spotted…

Pharrell Williams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Al Nammari (@a.nammari)

Superstar Pharrell Williams appeared at a private event in Louvre Abu Dhabi last week. The Richard Mille Art Prize ceremony took place at the famed art museum on Saadiyat Island.

Tyra Banks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks)

Also in Abu Dhabi last week was supermodel-turned-entrepreneur Tyra Banks, also speaking at Louvre but instead for the Forbes 30/50 summit for International Women’s Day.

Marshmello

View this post on Instagram A post shared by marshmello (@marshmellomusic)

Global masked DJ Marshmello took to the stage at Expo 2020 Dubai last week, performing to a huge crowd of adoring fans.

Russell Peters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Peters (@russellpeters)

Comedian Russell Peters returned to Coca Cola Arena last week to perform his Act Your Age tour to a sold-out crowd.

Lost Frequencies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lost Frequencies (@lostfrequencies)

Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies returned to Dubai this weekend to play a beachside show at Five Palm Jumeirah.

Ronaldinho

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronaldo de Assis Moreira (@ronaldinho)

It’s no secret that Ronaldinho loves Dubai, he’s always in town visiting some of the city’s hotspots. On this visit the legendary footballer followed in the Dubai royals’ footsteps by checking out SushiSamba.

Images: Instagram