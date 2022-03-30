The EDM banger merchants will be playing the Friday night gig…

It’s not until the second half of November this year, but we already know the first announced act to play the Yasalam After Race Parties that will be part of the Formula 1 Etihad Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022.

And it’s the Swedish House Mafia — the EDM super group consisting of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso — creators of such monster base-line bangers as Don’t You Worry Child, Save The World, Moth to a Flame, RedLight and Sacrifice.

You’ll be able to reach for the lasers at their post-lap-scrap rave-up on Friday, November 19, 2022. The Friday night billing puts them at the end of a fierce day of qualifying, and to see them, you’ll needed to have booked tickets for the day’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix action.

Unbelievably – early bird packages are on sale now (priced from Dhs699) with up to a massive 30 per cent off full cost, available via the yasmarinacircuit.com website.

Last year’s Yasalam concerts were held, in fond tradition, at what is now known as Etihad Park (formally Du Arena) and included a delightfully eclectic mix of artists. We had sparkling sets from the likes of US star Khalid; Scottish croon-maestro Lewis Capaldi; UK rap legend Stormzy; and Martin Garrix and DJ Snake stepped in for Foo Fighters who sadly had to cancel.

The Swedish House Mafia are obviously just the first name in this series of headliner announcements, but what a way to start. We’re particularly looking forward to waving glow-sticks, slightly off-rhythm to the track Antidote, originally created in collaboration with Knife party. It’s the perfect way to keep that 200mph adrenaline pumping off-track.

The dance music collective took a few years off from topping the charts, but just like the actual Mafia — once you’re in you can never leave. Recent team ups and ‘vs’ tracks have seen them working with The Weeknd, and we also have confirmation that their hotly anticipated next album, ‘Paradise Again’, drops at some point this year.

