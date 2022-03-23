Sponsored: A kaleidoscope of colours in the wind…

Sir Bani Yas Island offers adventure and excitement all year round with its three luxury Anantara hotels; breathtakingly romantic vistas; artifacts of archeological wonder; and a Royal Nature Reserve with over 11,000 animals, offering intrepid safaris that will bring you up close and personal with animals such as giraffes, cheetahs, ostriches, blackbuck antelope and Arabian oryx.

But this week, there’s as much color in the skies as there is below — with the return of the enduringly popular Kite Fest, hosted by Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island, taking place on Saturday March 26, 2022.

Kite Fest offers day passes for the island adventure (from Dhs300, inclusive of boat transfers) and the enticing option of camping experiences (from Dhs650).

Let’s go fly a kite

The event begins at 11.30am on Saturday morning, with families getting creative and making their own kites. Next, it’s off to the beach to make like Benjamin Franklin and start flying your kites up to the highest height.

Snacks and refreshments will be available throughout the afternoon up to 5pm and there will be live entertainment aimed at delighting junior kite fans. The cost of the kite kits, snacks and entertainment is all included in the ticket price.

The day is all about celebrating the simple pleasures of outdoor life in the spectacular surrounds of a very special space. But those with a more competitive spirit will be excited to learn that prizes are being handed out for ‘Most Creative Kite’, ‘Largest Kite’ and ’Best Animal-Shaped Kite’.

And you don’t have to fly the kites of course, families are just as welcome to enjoy the views, blues, beach and charismatic choreography of the mesmerising wind chariots.

A more in-tents adventure

As mentioned above you can extend your trip with an exclusive invite to camp out in the heart of the island. Or for more luxurious accommodation, you can take advantage of an exclusive ’20 per cent off best available rate’ deal across the Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts (breakfast included), for Kite Fest ticket holders.

For reservations and more information, email kitefest.sirbaniyas@anantara.com or call (02) 801 5266.

Sir Bani Yas is located 8 km off the coast of Jebel Dhanna (two hours’ drive from downtown Abu Dhabi), accessible by complimentary water taxi or private seaplane.

