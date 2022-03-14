Dhs165 for one main, a dessert and free-flow select beverages…

Alton Bar and Bistro is one of our favourite new venues in the capital, hosting unbelievably great value theme nights throughout the week, including their hugely popular Saturday Hip Hop brunch.

But on Sunday March 27, the bar is staging a special collaboration with another local Abu Dhabi legend, West to West Kitchen.

This 4pm to 7pm evening session will include access to West to West Kitchen’s red hot Caribbean and West African eats, whilst DJ Cliff Towney is booked to supply the equally fuego beats. Expect the soiree’s soundtrack to include reggae, dancehall, soca, afrobeat, R&B and hip hop.

It’s Dhs100 for one plate and two select beverages, or you can upgrade the package for Dhs65 — which secures you a dessert and free-flow select beverages. Call (02) 886 8443 to book your spot now.

Other reasons to visit Alton Bar and Bistro

Saturdays at Alton are all about that hip hop brunch. Taking place every Saturday between 1pm and 5pm, their bubbles package is just Dhs299.

From 10pm, Fridays also follow a hip hop, R&B and afrobeat sound selection, with special deals on drinks and eats throughout the night. Fridays are headlined by a true OG of the Abu Dhabi scene, DJ Allad.

Thursdays are for karaoke, tacos and those salt-rimmed Mexican party tipples (tacos and three blended bevs for Dhs99).

On Wenesdays we bingo. From 8pm, in addition to hunting for that house call, there’s a special promo that’s worth a clickety click — Dhs99 for three select drinks and unlimited chicken wings.

And of course there’s a ladies’ night. From 8pm senoras and senoritas get unlimited sips, 50 per cent off food, remixed with the sonic styles of DJ Cliff Towney.

Alton Bar and Bistro, Shangri-La Souq, Qaryat Al Beri. Tel: (02) 886 8443, @atlonabudhabi

