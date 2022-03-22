Sponsored: Fabulous food, free-flowing drinks and a sunset after party by the beach…

There’s a stylish new brunch to check out on the Palm Jumeirah – and it takes place at one of the chicest new spots in the city. Every Saturday afternoon, Th8 Palm’s signature restaurant, Envy, hosts Jealous Brunch, inviting pleasure seekers and party-goers for an afternoon of international cuisine, plentiful sips and live entertainment with a Miami twist.

Running from 1pm to 5pm, guests are welcomed into a breezy, whitewashed restaurant, with nautically-themed striped chairs creating a seaside vibe indoors, while tables on the sunny terrace come with panoramic Palm Jumeirah views.

The cuisine takes an international approach, with something for everyone. Start off with freshly shucked oysters from the oyster station on the open terrace, then head inside to the buffet of mezze platters, cheeses from around the world and fresh salads. From there, pile your plate with cuts from the carving station: juicy herb and pepper grilled salmon and slow roasted beef rump are paired with an array of contiments; or enjoy a bowl of zesty Thai green curry or moreish oven roasted lamb.

Be sure to save room for a trip or two to the observatory, which transforms into a dessert room where you’ll find delicate macarooms, sweet tacos packed with treats, and even a chocolate fountain.

Keeping guests entertained, the sultry sounds of a saxophone playing some of the biggest party tunes and a live DJ spinning the latest hits ensure the ultimate party atmosphere all afternoon long.

Once brunch concludes at 5pm, guests are invited to head down to the beach for a sunset after party, where live music from Jaymie Deville is the perfect backdrop to welcome the evening.

The four-hour package is priced at Dhs250 with soft beverages, or Dhs399 including house beverages and bubbly.

Envy, Th8 Palm, 1pm to 5pm, Saturdays. Tel: (0)4 525 8896. th8palmdubai.com