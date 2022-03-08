Sponsored: Try something different this weekend…

Feel the authentic spirit of the East at Asil’s Oriental Brunch, an experience described as ‘above and beyond the ordinary’. Once you arrive, you’ll be greeted with a Tarbouch, a traditional red hat for you to wear throughout the experience, while upbeat tracks echo from the resident DJ.

Running every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, The Oriental Brunch is a must-try for anyone looking to add something different into their social calendar. Ancient tradition merges with contemporary modernism in this one of a kind dining experience.

The exciting menu offering includes flavours from Turkish, Lebanese and Moroccan cuisines, from over 30 different dishes such as grill platters of adana kebab, shish taouk, and beef tenderloin lokums. Delectable desserts including the moreish Turkish lokma, drizzled with caramel, white chocolate; the authentic Em Ali and chocolate mousse, a l’orient: a rich chocolate mousse, cream, and orange blossom with choco crumbs.

While you dine, you’ll be entertained by the in-house DJ, as well as a live Clarinet player and belly dancer to raise the atmosphere as the brunch goes on. The stunning alfresco terrace provides the perfect space to enjoy Ain Dubai views and sunset vibes.

Inside, the elegant decor will transport you instantly to the Oriental realms, through decadent design and flavourful food, you’ll feel a world away for the four-hour experience. Prices start from Dhs350 for the soft drinks package and Dhs450 with house beverages. Entertainment will include a clarinet, belly dancer, DJ and percussionist.

Asil, Rixos Premium, JBR, Saturdays, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks. @asildubai