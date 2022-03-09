Sponsored: Evening feasts at Cleo and Hudson Tavern, and Saturday brunch at Sheikh Hamdan-approved Katsuya…

No one does brunch quite like Dubai, and now there are three brand new ones to put on your radar. These beauties, all located inside the uber cool Hyde Hotel Dubai, which recently opened in Business Bay, are serving up evening and daytime feasts. Here’s a look at what’s in store for brunch revellers right now…

CLEO

When: Saturday, 7pm to 10pm

Named after Cleopatra, Queen of the Nile, guests are invited to an Eastern Mediterranean-inspired Saturday evening brunch with a Levantine twist. The vibe of the evening aims to emulate the energy of the stylish femme fatale, with “mysteries and surprises from start to finish”. There are DJs and entertainment that includes a choreographed Levantine folk dabke dance. Prices start from Dhs300.

For more info, and reservations, email cleo.mediterraneo@hydedubai.com, or call +971 487 1013

HUDSON TAVERN

When: Friday 7.30pm to 10pm

Last month’s What’s On’s Bar of the Month, Hudson Tavern, launches Brunch Like Bradshaw – a brand new Friday evening brunch inspired by the ultimate New Yorker, Carrie Bradshaw. Inspired by her own words: “I’d like a cheeseburger please, large fries, and a cosmopolitan!”, guests will be handed a Cosmo on arrival and feel like they’ve stepped onto the streets of the Big Apple as they dine on New York classics. Come in your finest NY Fashion Week-inspired outfit and the best-dressed girl will win happy hour drinks for her and three friends.The laidback venue will be decked out in props inspired by the legendary series, too. Prices cost Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with cocktails and bubbly.

For more info, and reservations, email hudson.tavern@hydedubai.com, or call +971 487 1016

KATSUYA

When: Saturday, 1pm to 4pm

If you like your brunches with Japanese flair, head for Katsuya where, on Saturdays, the Japanese restaurant pays homage to the iconic Japanese geishas with special performances accompanied by yakitori-style grills, yakisoba noodles and more. Prices cost Dhs299 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with house drinks and Dhs445 with bubbly.

For more info, and reservations, email katsuyadubaireservations@hydedubai.com, or call +971 487 871 1010