Dinner and a show at Marriott Hotel Al Forsan’s signature steakhouse…

As any meat-lover knows, Abu Dhabi has some excellent spots to enjoy a good old steak dinner. Whether you’re after British beef, Argentinian asado, or a 1kg tomahawk ribeye, the capital’s restaurants will provide.

But last month, team What’s On, together with a group of 25 Abu Dhabi foodies, ate our way through one of Abu Dhabi’s newest and most exciting steakhouse menus.

On Wednesday March 9, we hosted another edition of What’s On the Menu, this time at Marriott Hotel Al Forsan’s signature steakhouse The Grill — and by every measure, it was a roaring success. Just take a nosey through our photos below…

Leading the culinary team at The Grill is Executive Chef Sudhanshu Nirmal. He’s been influential in positioning the restaurant as one of the leading restaurants in the capital.

The night saw guests dine on a special set menu that championed the restaurant’s newest additions. There was an Italian buratina salad served with huge heirloom tomatoes, candied quince and basil pesto; a purple charred Spanish octopus appetiser; and the hugely indulgent peanut butter foie gras sandwich served on brioche and a cherry compote.

But it was the show-stopping mains that forced everyone off their seats to get a close up view of the kitchen, where chef Sudhanshu worked diligently behind open flames charring a gigantic tomahawk in full view.

The Grill specialises in dishing up delicacies from this very grill, using top grade meat cuts from the US, Australia, Argentina and Spain, and pairing them with local produce to create the perfect steak dinner. Served sizzling on a hot plate, it’s as much a vision as it is delicious.

What’s On would like to extend a huge thank you to our hosts at The Grill for a wonderfully fun – and filling – evening.

The Grill, Marriott Al Forsan. Tel: (0)2 201 4131. @marriottalforsan