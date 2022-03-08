What's On Awards Dubai 2022: Shortlist revealed
The leading lights of Dubai’s leisure industry as chosen by you…
Voting has closed, your favourite dining and entertainment venues in Dubai have been selected. The following list unveils the top contenders, fighting it out for the crown in each category of the What’s On Awards Dubai 2022.
The winners for all categories will be announced at a glittering award ceremony, to be held at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on Wednesday March 30, 2022. Table bookings to attend the event are now available through Platinumlist.
A further four categories; Indie Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Restaurant of the Year will also be awarded on the night, voted for solely by an expert panel comprised of the What’s On team.
Without further ado, here is the shortlist for the What’s On Awards Dubai 2022.
Restaurants Above Dhs400
Favourite Asian Restaurant
Blue Jade – The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR
Indochine
Shanghai ME
SHI
White Orchid – JA The Resort
Favourite Brunch
Saffron Brunch 2.0 – Atlantis The Palm
Tasca – Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai
The Naughty Noodles Brunch at Maiden Shanghai – FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Traiteur – Park Hyatt Dubai
Wanderlust Brunch – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
Favourite European Restaurant
11 Woodfire
Carine
folly
SAL – Burj Al Arab
The MAINE Land Brasserie
Favourite French Restaurant
Bagatelle Dubai
Bleu Blanc – The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai
French Riviera – Jumeirah Al Qasr
La Cantine du Faubourg
Mina Brasserie – Four Seasons DIFC
Favourite Greek Restaurant
Anasa – Conrad Dubai
OPA Dubai
Shimmers – Jumeirah Mina A’ Salam
Favourite Indian Restaurant
Armani/Amal – Armani Hotel Dubai
Kinara by Vikas Khanna – JA Lake View Hotel
Little Miss India – Fairmont Dubai
Mohalla Restaurant
Tresind Studio
Favourite Italian Restaurant
Bella Restaurant & Lounge
Il Borro Tuscan Bistro
Social by Heinz Beck – Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah
The Artisan II Ristorante – Waldorf Astoria DIFC
Torno Subito – W Dubai – The Palm
Favourite Japanese Restaurant
Clap Dubai
Kayto – Jumeirah Al Naseem
Mimi Kakushi
Roka
Sushisamba
Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant
Al Nafoorah – Jumeirah Al Qasr
Asil
Ewaan – Palace Downtown
Ninive
Samakje Fish Restaurant
Favourite Seafood Restaurant
Alici
Aprons and Hammers – La Mer
Rockfish – Jumeirah Al Naseem
Sea Fu – Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach
Urla
Favourite Steakhouse
Asado – Palace Downtown
Carna – SLS Dubai
Hunter & Barrel
Porterhouse – Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa
Prime 68 – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
Restaurants Below Dhs400
Favourite All-Day Dining Restaurant
Brunch and Cake
Carluccio’s
Forever Rose Café
Kitchen6 – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
LOWE
Favourite Asian Restaurant
3Fils
Asia Tang – The Springs Souk
BB Social Dining
Max’s Restaurant
Zheng He’s – Jumeirah Mina A’ Salam
Favourite British Restaurant
Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen
Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen – Atlantis The Palm
Reform Social & Grill
The Croft – Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites
[u]bk – Urban, Bar & Kitchen – Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Favourite Brunch
BB Social Dining
Bridgewater Tavern – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
Into the Jungle Brunch at Giordano – Palazzo Versace Dubai
Isola Ristorante
Seven Sisters
Favourite European Restaurant
21 Grams
Couqley French Bistro & Bar
Lola Taberna Española
RIVA Beach Club
The Lighthouse – Dubai Design District
Favourite Greek Restaurant
Ammos Greek Restaurant
Myrra
Mythos Kouzina & Grill
Favourite Indian Restaurant
Bombay Borough
Cinnamon Bazaar – Park Hyatt Dubai
MyGovindas
MASTI
Zafran – Dubai Marina Mall
Favourite Italian Restaurant
BASTA! – The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai
Da Vinci’s – Millennium Airport Hotel
Isola Ristorante
Luigia
Motorino – JA Ocean View Hotel
Favourite Japanese Restaurant
GOHAN
IKIGAI – Millennium Place Marina Hotel
Izakaya – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
Reif Japanese Kushiyaki
Wawa Dining
Favourite Latin American Restaurant
Hotel Cartageña
La Tablita – Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights
Maiz Tacos
Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen
Santé Ria – The First Collection JVC
Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant
Ayamna – Atlantis The Palm
HuQQabaz Garden
Lezzet Turkish Restaurant – Al Khawaneej
Yava
Zouzou
Favourite Modern American Restaurant
Buffalo Wings & Rings
Hudson Tavern – Hyde Hotel Dubai
Smoke Stack Restaurant – Mall of the Emirates
The MAINE Street Eatery – Studio One Hotel
Weslodge Saloon
Favourite Pet-Friendly Restaurant
Bridgewater Tavern – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
February 30
Origins – Vida Emirates Hills
Reform Social & Grill
The Duck Hook – Dubai Hills Golf Club
Favourite Seafood Restaurant
Boardwalk – Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club
Blue Seafood Asia
Cast Restaurant
Moana Seafood Restaurant – Sofitel Dubai The Palm
Wicked Crab – Mall of the Emirates
Food Concepts
Favourite Afternoon Tea
Al Fayrooz – Jumeirah Al Qasr
Mosaico – Palazzo Versace Dubai
Peacock Alley – Waldorf Astoria DIFC
The Lobby Lounge – The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, DIFC
The Lobby Lounge – The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR
Favourite Alfresco Restaurant
Shimmers – Jumeirah Mina A’ Salam
Surf Club
The Beach House – Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Twiggy by La Cantine
Urla
Favourite Burger
Good Burger
High Joint
Jailbird
Pickl
Slaw
Favourite Business Lunch
CÉ LA VI Dubai
La Cantine du Faubourg
La Farine – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
ROKA Dubai
The Artisan II Ristorante – Waldorf Astoria DIFC
Favourite Café
Jones The Grocer at Emirates Golf Club
Lana Lusa
L’Occitane Café
Nightjar Coffee Roasters
Revo Café – Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Favourite Delivery Service
Deliveroo
Hero-O Donuts
The Noodle House
Favourite Dining and Lifestyle App
MyBenefits
Privilee
Viya
Favourite Expo Food Concept
Grand Beirut
Kojaki
The Irish Village at Expo 2020
The Local Aussie Grill at Australia Pavilion
Tiaki at New Zealand Pavilion
Favourite Healthy Restaurant
Bakers Kitchen
Comptoir 102
Fika – Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Flow Dubai
The Farm – Al Barari
Favourite Pub Grub
Bridgewater Tavern – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
Dhow & Anchor – Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Goose Island – FIVE Jumeirah Village
The Duck Hook – Dubai Hills Golf Club
The Irish Village – Garhoud
Entertainment
Favourite Attraction
Aquaventure Waterpark – Atlantis The Palm
Aura Skypool
Dreamscape – Mall of the Emirates
TEPfactor Dubai
Topgolf Dubai
Favourite Bar
Koko Bay
Monkey Bar – 25hours Hotel One Central
The Penthouse – FIVE Palm Jumeirah
The Tent at Bla Bla
Treehouse – Taj Dubai
Favourite Concert, Show or Festival
Bongos Bingo
Mamma Mia! at Dubai Opera
Martin Garrix Live in Dubai – Coca Cola Arena
Oblivion Chapter 1
Palmarama at White Beach – Atlantis The Palm
Favourite Daycation
Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Bla Bla
Cove Beach Dubai
Twiggy by La Cantine
Zero Gravity Ladies’ Day
Favourite Sporting Event
Emirates Dubai Sevens
Run the World with Usain Bolt fueled by Gatorade
Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic
Favourite Staycation
Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Longbeach Campground, Ras Al Khaimah
Park Hyatt Dubai
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert
Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain
Leisure
Favourite Beauty Salon
91 Beauty Salon
Rossano Ferreti Hair Spa
We Nails
Willow Lane Hair and Beauty
Favourite Fitness/Wellness Club
51 Gym Dubai
Barre Effect
Fitlab
NRG Fitness
The Hundred Wellness Centre
Favourite Spa
AWAY Spa, W Dubai – The Palm
ReFive Spa – FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Saray Spa – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
Sofitel Spa – Sofitel Dubai Downtown
The Spa – Address Sky View