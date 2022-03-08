The leading lights of Dubai’s leisure industry as chosen by you…

Voting has closed, your favourite dining and entertainment venues in Dubai have been selected. The following list unveils the top contenders, fighting it out for the crown in each category of the What’s On Awards Dubai 2022.

The winners for all categories will be announced at a glittering award ceremony, to be held at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on Wednesday March 30, 2022. Table bookings to attend the event are now available through Platinumlist.

A further four categories; Indie Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Restaurant of the Year will also be awarded on the night, voted for solely by an expert panel comprised of the What’s On team.

Without further ado, here is the shortlist for the What’s On Awards Dubai 2022.

Restaurants Above Dhs400

Favourite Asian Restaurant

Blue Jade – The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR

Indochine

Shanghai ME

SHI

White Orchid – JA The Resort

Favourite Brunch

Saffron Brunch 2.0 – Atlantis The Palm

Tasca – Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

The Naughty Noodles Brunch at Maiden Shanghai – FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Traiteur – Park Hyatt Dubai

Wanderlust Brunch – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Favourite European Restaurant

11 Woodfire

Carine

folly

SAL – Burj Al Arab

The MAINE Land Brasserie

Favourite French Restaurant

Bagatelle Dubai

Bleu Blanc – The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai

French Riviera – Jumeirah Al Qasr

La Cantine du Faubourg

Mina Brasserie – Four Seasons DIFC

Favourite Greek Restaurant

Anasa – Conrad Dubai

OPA Dubai

Shimmers – Jumeirah Mina A’ Salam

Favourite Indian Restaurant

Armani/Amal – Armani Hotel Dubai

Kinara by Vikas Khanna – JA Lake View Hotel

Little Miss India – Fairmont Dubai

Mohalla Restaurant

Tresind Studio

Favourite Italian Restaurant

Bella Restaurant & Lounge

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

Social by Heinz Beck – Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

The Artisan II Ristorante – Waldorf Astoria DIFC

Torno Subito – W Dubai – The Palm

Favourite Japanese Restaurant

Clap Dubai

Kayto – Jumeirah Al Naseem

Mimi Kakushi

Roka

Sushisamba

Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant

Al Nafoorah – Jumeirah Al Qasr

Asil

Ewaan – Palace Downtown

Ninive

Samakje Fish Restaurant

Favourite Seafood Restaurant

Alici

Aprons and Hammers – La Mer

Rockfish – Jumeirah Al Naseem

Sea Fu – Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Urla

Favourite Steakhouse

Asado – Palace Downtown

Carna – SLS Dubai

Hunter & Barrel

Porterhouse – Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa

Prime 68 – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Restaurants Below Dhs400

Favourite All-Day Dining Restaurant

Brunch and Cake

Carluccio’s

Forever Rose Café

Kitchen6 – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

LOWE

Favourite Asian Restaurant

3Fils

Asia Tang – The Springs Souk

BB Social Dining

Max’s Restaurant

Zheng He’s – Jumeirah Mina A’ Salam

Favourite British Restaurant

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen – Atlantis The Palm

Reform Social & Grill

The Croft – Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites

[u]bk – Urban, Bar & Kitchen – Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Favourite Brunch

BB Social Dining

Bridgewater Tavern – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Into the Jungle Brunch at Giordano – Palazzo Versace Dubai

Isola Ristorante

Seven Sisters

Favourite European Restaurant

21 Grams

Couqley French Bistro & Bar

Lola Taberna Española

RIVA Beach Club

The Lighthouse – Dubai Design District

Favourite Greek Restaurant

Ammos Greek Restaurant

Myrra

Mythos Kouzina & Grill

Favourite Indian Restaurant

Bombay Borough

Cinnamon Bazaar – Park Hyatt Dubai

MyGovindas

MASTI

Zafran – Dubai Marina Mall

Favourite Italian Restaurant

BASTA! – The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai

Da Vinci’s – Millennium Airport Hotel

Isola Ristorante

Luigia

Motorino – JA Ocean View Hotel

Favourite Japanese Restaurant

GOHAN

IKIGAI – Millennium Place Marina Hotel

Izakaya – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki

Wawa Dining

Favourite Latin American Restaurant

Hotel Cartageña

La Tablita – Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights

Maiz Tacos

Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen

Santé Ria – The First Collection JVC

Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant

Ayamna – Atlantis The Palm

HuQQabaz Garden

Lezzet Turkish Restaurant – Al Khawaneej

Yava

Zouzou

Favourite Modern American Restaurant

Buffalo Wings & Rings

Hudson Tavern – Hyde Hotel Dubai

Smoke Stack Restaurant – Mall of the Emirates

The MAINE Street Eatery – Studio One Hotel

Weslodge Saloon

Favourite Pet-Friendly Restaurant

Bridgewater Tavern – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

February 30

Origins – Vida Emirates Hills

Reform Social & Grill

The Duck Hook – Dubai Hills Golf Club

Favourite Seafood Restaurant

Boardwalk – Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

Blue Seafood Asia

Cast Restaurant

Moana Seafood Restaurant – Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Wicked Crab – Mall of the Emirates

Food Concepts

Favourite Afternoon Tea

Al Fayrooz – Jumeirah Al Qasr

Mosaico – Palazzo Versace Dubai

Peacock Alley – Waldorf Astoria DIFC

The Lobby Lounge – The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, DIFC

The Lobby Lounge – The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR

Favourite Alfresco Restaurant

Shimmers – Jumeirah Mina A’ Salam

Surf Club

The Beach House – Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Twiggy by La Cantine

Urla

Favourite Burger

Good Burger

High Joint

Jailbird

Pickl

Slaw

Favourite Business Lunch

CÉ LA VI Dubai

La Cantine du Faubourg

La Farine – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

ROKA Dubai

The Artisan II Ristorante – Waldorf Astoria DIFC

Favourite Café

Jones The Grocer at Emirates Golf Club

Lana Lusa

L’Occitane Café

Nightjar Coffee Roasters

Revo Café – Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Favourite Delivery Service

Deliveroo

Hero-O Donuts

The Noodle House

Favourite Dining and Lifestyle App

MyBenefits

Privilee

Viya

Favourite Expo Food Concept

Grand Beirut

Kojaki

The Irish Village at Expo 2020

The Local Aussie Grill at Australia Pavilion

Tiaki at New Zealand Pavilion

Favourite Healthy Restaurant

Bakers Kitchen

Comptoir 102

Fika – Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Flow Dubai

The Farm – Al Barari

Favourite Pub Grub

Bridgewater Tavern – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Dhow & Anchor – Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Goose Island – FIVE Jumeirah Village

The Duck Hook – Dubai Hills Golf Club

The Irish Village – Garhoud

Entertainment

Favourite Attraction

Aquaventure Waterpark – Atlantis The Palm

Aura Skypool

Dreamscape – Mall of the Emirates

TEPfactor Dubai

Topgolf Dubai

Favourite Bar

Koko Bay

Monkey Bar – 25hours Hotel One Central

The Penthouse – FIVE Palm Jumeirah

The Tent at Bla Bla

Treehouse – Taj Dubai

Favourite Concert, Show or Festival

Bongos Bingo

Mamma Mia! at Dubai Opera

Martin Garrix Live in Dubai – Coca Cola Arena

Oblivion Chapter 1

Palmarama at White Beach – Atlantis The Palm

Favourite Daycation

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Bla Bla

Cove Beach Dubai

Twiggy by La Cantine

Zero Gravity Ladies’ Day

Favourite Sporting Event

Emirates Dubai Sevens

Run the World with Usain Bolt fueled by Gatorade

Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

Favourite Staycation

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Longbeach Campground, Ras Al Khaimah

Park Hyatt Dubai

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain

Leisure

Favourite Beauty Salon

91 Beauty Salon

Rossano Ferreti Hair Spa

We Nails

Willow Lane Hair and Beauty

Favourite Fitness/Wellness Club

51 Gym Dubai

Barre Effect

Fitlab

NRG Fitness

The Hundred Wellness Centre

Favourite Spa

AWAY Spa, W Dubai – The Palm

ReFive Spa – FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Saray Spa – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Sofitel Spa – Sofitel Dubai Downtown

The Spa – Address Sky View