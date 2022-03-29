Sponsored: Fun in Fujairah…

There’s something very special about Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort that makes it stand out from other resorts in the area.

Maybe it’s the location, in front of the Gulf of Oman and yet surrounded by the Hajar Mountains making it the ideal pit stop for a hiking adventure. Perhaps it’s the incredible array of activities and watersports on offer, and the hugely popular dive centre on site. Or maybe it’s the variety of restaurants and bars, where guests can choose romantic beach dinners and drinks at the swim-up bar among a plethora of other fabulous dining experiences. We suspect it’s a culmination of all of these amazing features combined. Their modern and comfortable rooms offer high design with each guest room sea facing. You’ll find it hard to leave come Sunday, trust us.

The Rooms

Every one of Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort’s 218 rooms offers floor-to-ceiling windows with spectacular sea views, and overlooks the pool, beach, gardens, and landscaped grounds. Room sizes vary from the 48-square metre Deluxe rooms overlooking the ocean, to the 750-square metre Penthouse.

The Facilities

There’s a huge variety of hotel facilities available to in-room guests, including a spa, gym and dedicated kids club. Its highlights, however, is the enormous pool – the largest swimming pool on the East Coast – located right on the beach, as well as its six f&b outlets, and famous dive centre.

The USP

Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort is one-stop-shop for staycationers, whether it’s a romantic stay, girl trip or family holiday break – it caters to all.

The Price

Starting rates cost from Dhs525 mid-week, to Dhs1,195 all inclusive.

To book your staycation today, call (0)9 244 9000. For more info, visit lemeridien-alaqah.com or follow @lemeridien_alqah