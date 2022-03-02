Sponsored: For authentic Japanese dining, Minato is the place to go…

It’s hard to believe that a restaurant that debuted in 1993 could still stand strong in Dubai’s burgeoning culinary scene. But thanks to its authentic Japanese menu and vibrant teppanyaki station, Minato at Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek has been a favourite among residents for more than 30 years.

Its warm hospitality and authentic flavours make it an unmatched dining experience, with inviting interiors and minimalist decor presenting an authentic ode to teppan restaurants across Tokyo and beyond. The restaurant interior gives it a minka feel, with traditional sliding doors and dim lighting, inviting guests to settle in for a feast.

There’s wallet-friendly dining deals all day every day, with unlimited sushi and teppanyaki priced at Dhs199 per person. Included in the daily deal, feast on unlimited helpings of fresh salad, warming soups, hot dishes and sushi. Of course the star of the show is the cooked-to-order teppanyaki, where shrimp, fish, chicken, beef and more all cooked on the teppanyaki grill right in front of diners. Wash it all down with free-flowing soft drinks.

Be sure to save room for a sweet treat, as Minato’s Japanese green tea mousse cake is famous among Japanese cuisine lovers across the city.

Those looking for a fun-filled way to spend a weekend can first fuel up on unlimited helpings from the tasty teppanyaki, then head to marbles karaoke bar to belt out some of their favourite sing-along hits, or head to The Pub for proper English pints or your favourite house pours.

Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek, daily 12.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (0) 4 222 7171, radissonhotels.com