Sponsored: Events, wellness workshops, career tips and more at #BreaktheBias community festival…

To mark International Women’s Month, Yas Plaza Hotels opens Yas Central Plaza for a series of free-to-attend educational and empowering activities under the global theme #BreaktheBias on March 11 and 12, from 4pm to 11pm.

While the event caters to women, the entire family is welcome, where entertainment and variety of F&B deals take place throughout the weekend. And beyond this, Yas Plaza Hotels will continue to celebrate women with exciting packages available throughout the month.

Here’s a look at what’s happening across Yas Plaza Hotels over March 11 and 12…

Wellness and workshops

Both days open with three 30-min reviving yoga sessions from 4.30pm by Immersed Life Yoga. This will then be followed by a talk on women’s nutrition Dr. Mona Ghonim from Bareen International Hospital on March 11, and women’s health by Dr. Rehab Izzeldin Osman Farahat from NMC Royal Medical Centre Shahama on March 12 at 6.30pm. Following this, Dr. Alka Kalra from Wings of Angelz runs a workshop around striking a healthy balance between home and professional lives for both parents.

Career tips and entertainment

In between the programmes, join the quizzes themed around the most inspirational women in history who have blazed the trail in breaking the bias with prizes up for grabs. Plus, ladies looking to take their career to new heights can get free counselling and career grooming tips from refining their resume to defining their personal brand from the talented team at Working Queens.

Painting, pampering and pet-friendly activities



Those who wish to use creativity as a tool for enhancing their mental wellness can get into freestyle painting sessions with Art by Melous. Dog mums will also be delighted to know that VIP Pets are on standby to give free pet grooming. Other displays include handcrafted jewellery by women association, Smile; and handy car protection accessories for women by Carcoon.

In addition, doors will be opened to support worthy causes by Wings of Angelz, a non-profit entity that works towards creating awareness about wheelchair accessibility; and EduScan Group that focuses on identifying and highlighting the hidden potential of an individual boosting his/her self-esteem. Azzure Salon will be ensuring women are pampered with free hair and nails treatments.

Children’s activities

Meanwhile, Elthady will be in-charge of keeping children busy with bouncy castles, bull-rides, face paintings and clown entertainment.

For more information on the event taking place March 11 and 12, follow @myyasplaza on Instagram, or visit yasplazahotels.com