Looking for a pocket-friendly way to celebrate the Holy Month with family or friends? Check out these deals from ibis Dubai Al Barsha. The hotel is located on Sheikh Zayed Road next to the bustling Mall of the Emirates with some cool offers to check out this Ramadan.

Staycation

For a cost-effective staycation in the city, ibis Dubai Al Barsha has some special summer rates available this Ramadan. There are four different rooms for you to pick from and prices start from just Dhs200++.

The hotel also provides a free bus shuttle service to nearby malls and beaches if you want to enjoy a night out.

Make your room reservations here.

Iftar

Baharat Restaurant & Terrace

If your troupe is a fan of grills, head over to Baharat Restaurant & Terrace’s grill park iftar for a BBQ buffet. There are a number of mouth-watering kebabs and many other classic dishes waiting for you.

The iftar will cost you Dhs95 per adult and Dhs45 for children aged six to 12. It runs from sunset to 10pm.

Jamboree

For a more casual dining and fun experience this Ramadan, opt to dine Jamboree. No vast iftar spreads here, instead, you will get a delicious Ramadan burger created by Executive Chef Emanuele Di Tullio.

The burger has been crafted with the theme of the Holy Month in mind so expect those scrumptious Arabic flavours. The burger is prepared ouzi style, using soft camel meat. It is only available during Ramadan so be sure to try it. It is served with fresh harra relish, labneh, garlic tahini mayo, chilli pickles, rocca and fries on the side. All yours for Dhs69.

Reserve a table today on 04 399 6699 or email H6540-FB1@accor.com

ibis Dubai Al Barsha, Sheikh Zayed Road, near Mashreq metro station, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 399 6699.