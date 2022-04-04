Sponsored: From an exclusive setting at the hotel’s very own Aspen Chalets to succulent menus at the Olea for Iftar and Suhoor…

This Ramadan, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is offering a Ramadan packed with authentic Middle Eastern cuisine where you can enjoy quality time with family and friends.

Here are 4 ways to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Iftar

Olea

Olea is regarded for offering authentic Levantine cuisine. For iftar, the buffet spread includes delicious starters including cobb salad, spicy Thai salad, fatoush and more. Mains includes braised lamb shank, seafood fried noodles, sea bass harra and there’s even an Indian selection. It costs Dhs250 per person and Iftar runs from sunset to 9pm.

Aspen Chalet

The idyllic Aspen Chalets whisks you away to a cosy lodge with views of the snowy slopes of Ski Dubai. Over Ramadan, you can get together for Iftar with loved ones (minimum of eight people) and enjoy an Arabian focused menu that features delicacies such as jallab, oriental lentil soup, mezze and for mains, there’s chicken mugluba, chicken mosakhan rolls and mixed grills. Dessert includes fresh fruits, soft cheese kunafa, katayef with cheese and more. It will cost you Dhs800 per person. Iftar is from sunrise until 9pm.

Konference

Planning a company iftar party? Konference has an Iftar buffet for groups larger than 50. There are two menu options packed with a wide variety of starters and one main course. Dishes include fatoush, fried kubbeh, chicken tageen, orzo with beef and much more. For a sweet treat, there’s an Arabic and pastry counter with soft kunafa, umm ali, raspberry eclairs and more. It will cost Dhs250 per person. Iftar is from sunset until 9pm.

Suhoor

Olea

Suhoor at Olea will see you tucking into a rich selection of Middle Eastern dishes served up a la carte style. Pick from mezze, a selection of Saj and manakeesh and tasty mains such as chicken shawarma and mansaf bel lahmeh. End your meal with Middle Eastern sweet treats such as karabeej halab, halawet al jibn and more. For entertainment, you’ll have the soothing sounds of an Oud player. Suhoor is from 10pm to 2am.

For more information or to make a booking call 04 341 0000 or email dining.moe@kempinski.com