With three-night stays and flights from Dhs1,949 per person…

The Eid long weekend is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to get away over the Eid Al Fitr break, flydubai has unveiled an array of travel packages to help inspire your last-minute travel plans.

Whether you’re looking for a culture-packed break in Baku or an idyllic beach escape in the Maldives, check out five last-minute Eid escapes, with flight and hotel packages from Dhs1,949 per person.

Baku, Azerbaijan

A three-hour flight takes you from Dubai to Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku, where a wonderful mix of old and new cultures collide. The Old City, with its medieval character, is a UNESCO world heritage site culture vultures won’t want to miss, while Baku’s rich history can further be uncovered at sites like the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and the famous stone Maiden Tower, two of the most iconic monuments in Baku.

Eid packages to Baku start from Dhs1,949 per person for three nights including return flights, a four-star hotel stay and breakfast.

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

In just under four hours, you can fly to Bishkek, a great short-haul getaway for those seeking adventure. The Kyrgyz Ala-Too mountains and the Ala Archa National Park are both within close proximity, where visitors can arrange hiking, trekking or discovering the river trails. Those looking to stay in the city can look forward to a vibrant restaurant and culture scene, arranging a visit to the National Museum of Fine Arts or the city’s Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Eid packages to Bishkek start from Dhs2,299 per person for three nights including return flights, a three-star hotel stay and breakfast.

Istanbul, Turkey

Fusing the beest of European and Asian cultures, Istanbul is a popular destination for an action-packed city break. There’s plenty of options for shopping in the Grand Bazaar, an array of restaurants presenting local and international flavours, and famous sights to see such as the famous Blue Mosque and Topkapi Palace.

Eid packages to Istanbul start from Dhs2,499 per person for three nights including return flights, a three-star hotel stay and breakfast.

Maldives

Looking to drop-and-flop in one of the dreamiest destinations on the planet? A Maldives escape doesn’t have to break the bank, and flydubai has return flights, a three-night stay at a four-star hotel with breakfast included plus transfers from Dhs4,749 per person. With its long stretches of white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters, you can either just relax and soak up the serene setting, or get active with snorkelling, paddle boarding or non-motorized watersports.

Yerevan, Armenia

With the spectacular Mount Ararat as its backdrop, Armenia’s capital of Yerevan is a destination with so much to discover. In the city, trace the rich history and culture, or dine on local dishes at one of the many quaint cafes and restaurants. In the countryside, you won’t want to miss a guided tour on horseback.

Eid packages to Yerevan start from Dhs1,999 per person for three nights including return flights, three-star hotel stay and breakfast.

Book by April 20, 2022 for travel between April 30 and May 5 2022. flydubai.com

Images: Getty/Unsplash