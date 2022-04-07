The key to living pretty in this beautiful city…

With the first week of Ramadan coming to a close, we hope the Holy Month has been all you need it to be. For our part, we’re committed to giving you weekend options that will help you make the most of this special time, in a respectful, wholesome way.

Friday, April 8

What’s On at the park

This weekend at Umm Al Emarat Park’s Cinema in the Park there’s a double header of animated kids classics to get, erm, animated about. On Friday it’s 2019’s Pets United, where a gang of pampered pets clash against their new robot overlords. 3.7 on IMDB, don’t expect Pixar. On Saturday it’s the turn of Maya the Bee 3: The Golden Orb, we’re not sure if you need to have watched (or even heard of) the first two to get it — but we can tell you that the synopsis involves a pair of bees rescuing an ant princess before being thrust into a bug war. So there’s that.

Movies are free, but entry into the park is charged at Dhs10. Located at Umm Al Emarat Park, find the full list of upcoming movies at ummalemaratpark.ae

Saying Yas to discounts

If you’re looking for fun things to do in the capital this April, look no further than Abu Dhabi’s action-packed Yas Island. Home to a trio of enthralling theme parks, they’ve all slashed the price of single day tickets throughout Ramadan, with a tasty 25% off at Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

You can buy your tickets here.

Saturday, April 9

Nahaam in trying this iftar

What’s On Award-winning poolside restaurant Nahaam will be hosting a nightly iftar from sunset, throughout the month of Ramadan. The international buffet will feature a connoisseur’s collection of mezze, baked Arabian breads care of the saj station, live cooking installations, grilled prime cuts and a selection of ocean-fresh seafood. Those seeking out more traditional plates can indulge in authentically prepared lamb ouzi. After the evening’s grazing, you’ll be able to enjoy shisha on the terrace between 9pm and 11pm.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, W Corniche Road, Dhs210 (including food and Ramadan beverages), nightly from sunset to 9pm during Ramadan. Tel: (02) 811 5555, hilton.com

Padelling pool

This Abu Dhabi hotel has started to serve its own slice of padel pie, with a bright sunlit court now entertaining gleeful racket-eers from 6am to 10.45pm on a daily basis. A one hour session chimes in at Dhs215, or for Dhs300 you can rent out the court for an hour.

Beach Rotana, Al Zahiyah, 6am to 10.45pm daily, from Dhs215. Tel: (02) 697 9000, @beach_rotana

Sunday, April 10

Pooling resources

The Courtyard by Marriott, World Trade Center offers what is probably one of the best value pool passes we’ve seen. It’s just Dhs50 for a full day (7am to 8pm) during the week, and Dhs75 for a weekend daym, best of all it’s located within quick skipping distance of Caribbean inspired Up & Below.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, daily 7am to 8pm. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Dome-ward dog

Did you know that Bodytree Studio now offers their calming contemplation sessions at Louvre Abu Dhabi three days a week. ‘Yoga under the dome’ costs just Dhs90, and is a mere cobra stretch away from a culturally immersive stroll around one of the world’s finest museums. The 75-minute yoga sessions take place twice on Saturday, and Sunday (ladies only) and once on Tuesday morning.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Sat 11am and Sun 11am and 5pm (but you’ll need to arrive 15 minutes in advance), Dhs90. Tel: (600) 565566, bodytreestudio.com

All the right Ingredients

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel hosts iftar at Ingredients restaurant featuring a range of cuisine, cooking stations and Ramadan favourites. Meanwhile, suhoor is hosted at the Ramadan tent on the pool deck.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, from sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs245. Tel: (0)2 656 1000. @anantaraeasternmangroves

Images: Provided