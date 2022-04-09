We don’t know who needs to hear this but, you don’t need a reason to ‘treat yo’self’…

It’s easy to get caught up in the frantic pace of modern living, but we ought to balance it with moments of calm and self care too. Fortunately, there are no shortage of places specifically designed to do exactly that in Abu Dhabi, but nothing hits quite the same way, as a spa day.

Which is why we’ve put together a round up, of some our favourite spas and treatments available in Abu Dhabi right now. Aaand relax.

Anantara Spa at Qasr Al Sarab

Commune amongst the dunes of this luxurious desert-hemmed resort. Despite its deliberate remote-seeming location, it’s only a 50-minute drive from Downtown Abu Dhabi which means you don’t even have to check in to bliss out. The hammam-equipped spa offers a full wellness menu; meditation and massage suites; an ice room and a Thai-style sala. Their famous 240-minute ‘Arabian Desert Rose Ritual’ is worth the blow-out at Dhs2,500 but there are massage and wrap sessions from (Dhs630).

Al Mirayr – Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 886 2088, @anantaraqasralsarab

Chi, The Spa at Shangri-La

There’s a fair chance your search for zen may take you to the fabled land of Shangri-La, and if it does — the Chi Spa is primed to make sure you return to an earthly plane upon pillows of clouds. Or not aching all over at the very least. Their massage menu is probably one of the most extensive in Abu Dhabi and offers highlights like salt stone techniques (Dhs811 for 90 minutes), shirodhara (Dhs680 for 60 minutes) and an express 30 minute neck and back once over for just Dhs333. They also offer a range of beauty and wellness treatments, including nail services (from Dhs52) and pedicures (from Dhs70), facials (from Dhs395) scrubs (Dhs 343), wraps (from Dhs582) and hammam experiences (from Dhs707).

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta. Tel: (02) 509 8555, @shangrilaabudhabi

Emirates Palace Spa

Emirates Palace Spa is appropriately one of the most aesthetically regal of the capital, with 1,500 sqm of R&R space, a traditional morrocan hammam, two jacuzzis, two steam rooms, heated marble and an ice cave. And they’ve recently begun ratcheting the wellness factor by mainlining a selection of special tonics directly into guests’ circulatory systems. In partnership with The Elixir Clinic, the world-class spa is now offering a range of ‘IV infusions’, including the exclusive Emirates Palace VitaDrip. Contained within these intravenous concoctions are a carefuly curated blend of essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants, reporting effects such as enhanced energy levels, strengthened immunity, rehydration, anti-aging and overall wellbeing.

Emirates Palace, W Corniche Rd – Al Ras Al Akhdar. Tel: (02) 690 7978, mandarinoriental.com/abu-dhabi

Iridium Spa at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island

Found on the idyllic shores of Saadiyat Island – this little piece of pampering paradise comes with an indulgent blend of old and new world treatments. You can for example, get involved with a detoxifying and rejuvenating lipocell sculptor session (Dhs770 for 90 minutes), or take part in the time-honoured ritual of ancient Thai massage (Dhs770 for 90 minutes), and their Day Retreat represents excellent value at Dhs1,700. Pro tip: Marriott Bonvoy members (it’s free to join) get 20 per cent off.

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island. Tel: (02) 498 8996, @stregissaadiyatisland

Namm Spa at Dusit Thani

Your pick for Favourite Spa at the 2022 What’s On Awards Abu Dhabi makes perfect sense. Using a blend of ancient Asian methods and modern beauty science, their great value treatments such as the Thai Heritage Therapy (Dhs850 for 120 minutes) are hugely popular amongst the paid up members of Abu Dhabi’s serene scene. Massage packages start at Dhs350 (for the 45 minute stress anti-stress back massage) and there’s a very Cleopatran sounding Arabian Honey and Milk bath for just Dhs300.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Al Muroor Road. Tel: (02) 698 8300, @dusitthaniabudhabi

The Pearl Spa at Four Seasons

Leave it to the Four Seasons to take things to the next level. Here you can enjoy the unique regional relaxation experience of Arabian Oud Tension Relief Massage (from Dhs650 for 60 minutes). There’s also a gold-quartz healing therapy (Dhs890, for 90 minutes) session, which apparently involves practices to “stimulate lymphatic drainage and detoxify the body” and “ends with reiki infused eye patches application and marma point face therapy”. All we know is, it sounds like the prelude to a superhero origin story. More conventional massages (from Dhs610 for 60 minutes), low touch therapies (30 minutes from Dhs390) and a head-spinning number of beauty practices on every part of the body are also available.

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island. Tel: (02) 333 2500, @fsabudhabi

Remède Spa at The St. Regis

The second of two entries for The St. Regis, this Abu Dhabi spa is based at the hotel standing sentry before the dreamy blues of the Corniche. Signature treatments here include La Vallée Caviar Collagen Boost Treatment (Dhs850 for 60 minutes) – yep smearing fish egg extract on your face is a (apparently much sort after) thing now. Five Star massages include the Remède Customised Massage (from Dhs360 for 30 minutes) and Oriental Foot Massages (from Dhs480). Remède Spa also offers special packages for men, their Chariman’s Deluxe Package (Dhs1,200 for 180 minutes) for example entitles gents to a customised facial, a customised massage and afternoon tea.

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Tower, Cornice. Tel: (02) 694 4100, @stregisabudhabi

Seven Wellness

This wellness tribe is based on Al Reem Island and now boasts its own holistic spa offering a range of signature treatments for body and soul. At Seven, you’ll find a wholesome collection of workshops and events, fitness sessions, a variety of yoga experiences, kid’s mindfulness and meditation activities, a ‘soul cafe’, sound healing therapies, and a variety of ways to help manifest that inner monk.

Seven Wellness, Al Reem Island. Tel: (056) 407 5405, book on sevenwellness.ae

Sofitel SPA at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

The French know a thing or two about priorities — good food, good times, good friends and the central importance of not overdoing it. It’s this last mantra of relaxation that’s championed by Sofitel on the Corniche’s spa. They work with some very prestigious French brands such as Carita and Cinq Mond as well as the more local, Shiffa products for those seeking an Arabian experience. You can get their Brazilian Firming and Slimming body sculpting ritual for Dhs535, signature anti-aging 75 minute facial for Dhs585 and deep-relaxation massages at Dhs460 for 60 minutes.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche. Tel: (02) 813 7878, @sofitelabudhabicorniche

