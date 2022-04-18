Sponsored: This is a Ramadan essential for those fond of North African cuisine…

If you’re looking for something slightly different this festive season, something traditional but with fresh perspectives, new and nuanced flavours, we might have just the thing for you.

This year, especially for the Holy Month, Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan has flown in a Moroccan guest chef to lead their Ramadan culinary offerings. Taking place at Peppers, chef Mostapha’s grand Moroccan iftar experience is adding an unmistakable layer of authenticity to proceedings. And it’s available for just Dhs149.

The crowning feature of the evening’s fast-breaking feast, is a nightly ‘centerpiece tagine’ — slow-cooked and marinating in a fragrant melange.

Elsewhere in the iftar, you can expect more Middle Eastern and North African foodie flair in the buffet and at the live cooking stations. Enjoy hearty soups, a range of mezze, nutritious salads, a huge selection of grilled meats, regional specialties, rice dishes, vegetarian options and a connoisseur’s collection of desserts.

Diners can extend their evening with a shisha and soft beverage add-on package, staged poolside at Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge, and it’s available for just Dhs60.

Pepper Restaurant, Novotel Al Bustan mezzanine floor, Shk. Rashid Bin Saeed St, from sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs149 for iftar (includes Ramadan juices), Dhs60 for sisha at on at Waves. Book now by calling or dropping a WhatsApp to: (056) 413 3787, novotel-abudhabi-albustan.com/offers/iftar-buffet/

Images: Provided