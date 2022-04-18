Get excited, fried chicken fans…

When Al Baik opened in The Dubai Mall last summer, it sent fans of the Saudi-born fried chicken brand into a frenzy. And now we can reveal that they’re opening a second branch, this time inside Mall of the Emirates.

The hugely popular Al Baik, renowned in the region for its fried chicken, shrimp, falafel and fries, has been teasing its new Dubai location since its second branch at Expo 2020 closed its doors, although they’re yet to reveal exactly where. However, What’s On has seen hoarding up for the new branch at the food court inside Mall of the Emirates, in the spot next door to Shake Shack. Although we’re not sure when Al Baik Mall of the Emirates will open, according to Al Baik UAE’s Instagram, it’s ‘coming soon’. So shoppers at Mall of the Emirates won’t have long to wait to get their hands on the finger-licking extra-crispy golden chicken.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALBAIK in UAE (@albaikinuae)



After its June launch, Al Baik launched a delivery service in December, meaning fans of the fantastic fried chicken brand could get their hands on their favourite fast food across 29 areas in Dubai, ranging from Downtown all the way to old Dubai. With the additon of a second branch, this could see delivery expanded to even more areas.

You can currently order Al Baik via Talabat. There’s a minimum order of Dhs10, with a Dhs5 delivery fee.

If you’re not familiar with the fried chicken favourite, the brand has operated in Saudi Arabia for almost 50 years, having first opened in Jeddah in 1974. It’s become the region’s most beloved fast food brand, and now has more than 100 branches across the Kingdom.

albaik.com

Image: What’s On/ Instagram