The art of being dramatic…

Located along the Khor Al Maqta waterfront and formally known as the Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel, Erth is currently coming towards the end of a comprehensive multi-million dirham refurbishment.

Still less than a year old Theatre by Erth is one of the hotel’s crowning entertainment facilities, boasting a 631-seat capacity auditorium. The concept was created in partnership with Outside The Box Events LLC, the team that own and operate the ‘Theatres By’ concept – including the famous floating ‘Theatre by QE2.’

During its brief time in the spotlight, it’s already put some incredible talent on stage — in the form of musicals, pantomimes, tribute acts and a show from that arch duke of double entendres, Magic Phil. But there’s much more to come and you won’t have to wait long to see it.

Celebrating the Amazing Music of Motown

The next show to hit the Abu Dhabi theatre, is a celebration of a msuical revolution — Motown. The show builds off the back of a talented group of singers, with authentic voices and wardrobe — telling a compelling story, through the magic of song. Expect rousing covers from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Jackson 5, The Temptations, Martha and the Vandellas, and The Marvelettes. And if that sounds like it’s right up your Detroit alley, you’ll need to be quick, there’s only one show inthe capital, on friday May 27 at 7.30pm, and early bird tickets (Dhs89) are selling fast. Tickets available at platinumlist.net.

Pirates of Treasure Island

What’s a pirate’s favourite row in the cinema? RRRrrrr. And a whole load of the lilly-livered barnacle-crusted scurvy sea dogs are headed to Abu Dhabi this June. They won’t be in the audience though, they’re on stage for Pirates of Treasure Island, a thigh-slapping swashbuckling comedic pantomime that follows Jim Lad Hawkins on the trail of an elusive brurried treasure. There’ll be plenty of laughs and songs but probably little audience participation (OH YES THERE WILL). Taking place on one date only, June 11, earlybird tickets are out now (Dhs75). Before we go, one last bit of pirate trivia for you, pirates are pirates because there aren’t many jobs out there for people that only get ‘high Cs’ on their exams. Tickets available at platinumlist.net.

Whitney – The Ultimate Tribute To A Legend

One moment in time, 7.30pm on June 24 to be precise, you’ll have the chance to see a stunning stage homage to a bonafide pop music icon, Whitney Houston. The performance comes belting out of the lungs of soprano, Marcia Lynette ‘the UK’s number one Whitney Houston tribute act’ (why is it we never her anything about the number two, tribute acts?). Relive the incredible back catalog of Houston hits from an almost unparalleled career — I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, One Moment In Time, My Love Is Your Love, Run To You, Saving All My Love, So Emotional Baby, How Will I Know, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All and more. Earlybird tickets, priced from Dhs89 are available now at platinumlist.net.

Images: Provided/Instagram