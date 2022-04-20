You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to hotel deals…

We are counting down the days until Eid Al Fitr and ready to make the most of the long weekend. If you’re looking for a getaway in the UAE, these Eid staycation deals should be on your radar. Whether you’re after a family friendly holiday or romantic break, here are the best Eid staycation deals in the UAE.

Dubai

Address Hotels + Resorts

Address Hotels + Resorts is the stuff that classy staycation dreams are made of. As long as you book direct with Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Mall and Address Dubai Marina, you can save up to 10 per cent on rooms and 15 per cent off hotel restaurants as well as in-room dining. You’ll be treated to complimentary fruit or chocolates in your room, and a late check-out at 2pm.

Address Hotels + Resorts, 10 per cent off rooms. Tel: (0)4 423 8888. addresshotels.com

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Party the night and morning away when you book a staycation at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. The all-inclusive staycation deal is double-tap worthy, as this glam hotel is where you go when you want to turn things up a notch. The offer includes a Dhs160 credit per person to use across the restaurants: Cinque, Maiden Shanghai, Beach by FIVE, The Pool Bar and The Delisserie. Or if you’re looking for an extended stay, you can check-in for four nights, and you’ll only pay for three.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, No. 1 Palm, Dubai, Dhs160 credit of F&B or pay for 3 nights and stay for four. Tel: (0)4 455 9999. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Grosvenor House Dubai

Enjoy the buzz of Dubai Marina – especially its nightlife – by checking into Grosvenor House Dubai this Eid. Flash your UAE residency in order to enjoy room rates starting from Dhs949 per night throughout Eid Al Fitr, which includes breakfast at Sloane’s. If you book an upgrade, your stay will also include dinner at one of the hotel’s restaurants like Toro Toro, Buddha Bar and Rhodes W1.

Grosvenor House Dubai, Al Emreef Street, Dubai Marina, Dubai, from Dhs949 throughout Eid. Tel: (0)4 317 6565. marriott.com

Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai

Be wowed by the views and then the offers at Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai. The hotel is offering 15 per cent off of its deluxe and executive suites over the long weekend. Enjoy a Eid welcome dessert and complimentary breakfast, and don’t forget to pack your swimming costume – as you’ll want to check out its dedicated beach area at La Mer.

Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai, La Mer Beach, Jumeirah, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, 15 percent off until May 5. Tel: (0)4 302 1222. hyatt.com

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa

This sprawling family-friendly resort knows how to keep the kids entertained, as it boasts an array of swimming pools, 700-meter-long beach and kids club. During Eid Al Fitr, room prices start from Dhs1,549 and include breakfast at Brasserie 2.0. And, if you’re looking for some me time away from the kids, you’ll be pleased to hear that there is the Roman-inspired Caracalla Spa.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, ccc, from Dhs1,549 throughout Eid. Tel: (0)4 317 6565. marriott.com

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Feel like an A-lister when you visit Palazzo Versace Dubai, the lavish haute hotel on the banks of Al Jaddaf. Enjoy a glitzy stay at a reduced price, with Eid packages from Dhs1,200 between May 1 to 7. The packages include breakfast at Giardino for two adults, a Dhs150 voucher to redeem at the spa and 20 per cent off food and beverage in select restaurants.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, starts from Dhs 1,200, May 1 to 7. Tel: (0)4 556 8888.palazzoversace.ae

Studio One

If you’re one a budget, then check out Studio One’s Stay-cay the Eid Way offer. The offer starts from an amazing Dhs350, and includes breakfast for two, a private moving screening, access to the games room and 20 per cent off its restaurants and bars. An early check in and late check out are subject to availability.

Studio One, from Dhs350. Al Seba Street, Dubai Marina, Dubai, from Dhs350 per night. Tel: (0)4 368 3355. studioonehotel.com

The H Dubai

With its high ceilings, views over Sheikh Zayed Road and award-winning Mandara Spa, it’s hard not to be impressed by The H Dubai. Travelling with kids doesn’t have to break the bank. So parents, this is an offer for you: kids who aged 12 years and under can dine and stay for free until May 4.

The H Dubai, 1 Sheikh Zayed Rd, Trade Centre, Trade Centre 1, Dubai, from Dhs549 until May 4. Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com

The Meydan Hotel

Horse lovers should race over to The Meydan Hotel for a top Eid staycation deal. The five-star hotel is offering Dhs999 for a night’s stay in its grand superior room, complimentary Eid Al Fitr brunch and 20 per cent off the breakfast and dinner buffet at Farriers restaurant. And, as it’s located near the Meydan Racecourse, you should make sure you check out the infinity pool, which overlooks the track.

The Meydan Hotel, Meydan Racecourse Al Meydan Road, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, from Dhs999 for a grand superior room. Tel: (0)4 381 3231. themeydanhotel.com

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

When only trendy will do, book yourself a stay at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. The uber cool hotel is bringing it with its Eid Al Fitr hotel deal, as there savings. The City Staycation package runs between May 2 to 9 and includes 25 per cent off room rates, 20 per cent off of restaurants and spa treatments, and kids can stay and eat for free. You’ll also have access to the outdoor pool and special rates at Wild Wadi Waterpark. If you’re not a morning person and love the idea of lounging for longer, request a late checkout – for free.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, The Onyx Tower 3, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 25 per cent off room rates, May 2 to 9. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. jumeirah.com

Abu Dhabi

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi

At Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi, you can get into the full Eid spirit. The Eid Getaway package starts from Dhs917 and includes a lunch or dinner buffet at Ingredients, 25 percent off food and beverage and a Dhs200 spa voucher. Guests can also enjoy a room upgrade and late check out at 4pm. Bliss.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi, Al Salam Street , Zone 1, Eastern Mangrove, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs917, until December 20. Tel : (0)2 656 1000. anantara.com

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Live the luxury life – well, for one night at least – at Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Make the most of being a UAE resident and enjoy 10 per cent off room rates. If you book directly through the site, you can save even more – 15 per cent, that is – and get a complimentary room upgrade and late check out at 1pm. Both of the offers run until the end of the year, so you don’t have to feel the Eid pressure.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, up to 15 per cent off room rates. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. rosewoodhotels.com

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Come with an empty stomach – this hotel deal may make your waistlines heavier but your wallets lighter. Located on the family-friendly Yas Island, the five-star hotel is extending its impressive staycation deal until June 30. When you book yourself a room, you can get the full room rate back as credit on food and beverage. Use the promotional code SPU and start eating.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, F&B credit until June 30. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. marriott.com

Ras Al Khaimah

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa

Looking to head a little further away for your Eid staycation? At the recently opened InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah you can check-in to a sleek sea facing suite or villa, which are great for families. There is a wallet-friendly 25 per cent off room rates until August 16, and Dhs250 credit, daily breakfast and an extra bed for children if you book a villa among the top opening offers.

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa, Hayat Island, Mina Al Arab, Ras al Khaimah, 25 per cent off room rates or Dhs250 credit with a villa booking. Tel: 07 202 6666. ihg.com

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

This Ritz-Carlton hotel just oozes luxury. When you want to escape the city, this is a great getaway. The Weekend Escape offer starts from Dhs2,500 and includes breakfast for two, access to the private beach and The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. The indulgent catch is that you have to stay for a minimum of two nights. Sign us up.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach, Vienna Street, Al Hamra Village, Ras Al Khaimah, from Dhs2,500 for a minimum of two nights. Tel: (0)7 204 8888. ritzcarlton.com

Images: Provided