Sponsored: From a lavish Easter lunch with fun activities for kids to a sensational spa session…

Easter is on its way and if you’re ready to go all your celebrations, look no further than Raffles The Palm. The palatial hotel is pulling out all the stops to make it an Easter to remember, starting with a very special spa package.

From April 10 until 16, the award-winning Parisian Cinq Mondes Spa is offering guests the chance to get in the Easter spirit and be pampered with a chocolate and cinnamon body scrub, followed by a signature massage of their choice.

Priced at Dhs650 per person, the luxe experience promises to be blissful and rejuvenating, and leave you feeling refreshed and ready for the day. Spoil yourself this Easter with a chance to unwind and de-stress, as you’re scrubbed and rubbed into a new person.

If that doesn’t take your fancy, the Easter lunch is sure to. Ideal for the whole family, the spectacular occasion will take place on Easter Sunday, April 17 between 1pm and 4pm. Featuring a lavish buffet of a variety of cuisines, plus plenty of fun activities for children to enjoy, there’s something for everyone.

Little ones can look forward to a fun egg hunt in the garden along with plenty of other activities including face painting, balloon artist and a mini petting farm. Packages start from Dhs400 including soft beverages, and Dhs195 for children.

Raffles The Palm Dubai, Spa: April 10 to 16, lunch: April 17, 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com