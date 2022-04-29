Sponsored: Enjoy a break with the family…

Eid is fast approaching but there’s still time to book a spectacular staycation at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort to enjoy with the family. UAE residents can enjoy a special rate with the Dubai Family Getaway package, which starts from Dhs941 per night for a minimum of two nights.

The luxury resort is the ultimate hideaway to relax and recharge in this Eid Al Fitr, thanks to its calming waterways, pristine sandy beach and wow-worthy views. Book yourself into one of the Thai-inspired rooms, and leave your stresses behind as you soak up the sun, take part in a wide range of family-friendly water sports activities or treat yourself to a spa session.

Included in the package is daily indulgent buffet breakfast at Crescendo or hearty a la carte dishes at Revo Café for a family of two adults and up to two children under 12 years old. You’ll also enjoy a unique trip experience around Palm Jumeirah on Anantara’s Thai longtail boat, plus access to the Tuk Tuk Kids’ Club and Chill Teens’ Club and a 20 per cent discount on food and beverages for two (excluding alcohol).

The combination of enchanting island vibes and faultless Thai hospitality, paired with incredible views of the city from the resort’s 400-metre private beach are what makes a stay at this resort so special, so we recommend jumping on the chance for an epic stay while you can.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, East Palm Crescent. https://mhg.to/l4os0