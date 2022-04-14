Sponsored content: Enjoy a lavish iftar at Pullman Jumeirah Lakes Tower’s Seasons…

If you’re wondering where to go for iftar this Ramadan, then put Pullman Jumeirah Lakes Tower’s Seasons restaurant on your list. The five-star hotel is located in the buzzing area of Jumeirah Lake Tower, and boasts an urban contemporary design throughout the venue as well as restaurants serving fantastic food.

Pullman Jumeirah Lakes Tower is in a prime location, and boasts impressive views of Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Marina’s skyline. The hotel has five restaurants offering a variety of cuisines from around the world. If you are after a memorable iftar experience, it’s time to book yourself a table at the all-day dining restaurant Seasons.

During this celebration of the holy month, this special dinner offers an elaborate iftar experience. The luxury hotel’s Seasons is serving a lavish iftar feast, which is filled with authentic Arabic dishes.

Make the most of the special evening and bring along a group to the iftar – it makes for a great communal experience, which you can share with your friends, family or colleagues. Whether you are breaking your fast or joining in with the ceremony, Seasons welcomes everyone to its iftars.

Seasons’ iftar costs Dhs129 per person and it includes the buffet, juice, soft drinks and water. The iftar includes an extensive Arabic buffet and live cooking stations where you can watch the chefs in action. The live cooking station serves up fresh food and flavours with a Middle Eastern influence.

During the iftar, you can also dig into hot and cold mezze options and regional specialities from mouth-wateringly good lamb ouzi to a tasty mixed grill. Sign us up.

Seasons Restaurant, Cluster T, Pullman Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, sunset till 10.30pm, Dhs129. Tel: (0)4 567 1100. pullman-dubai-jumeirahlakestowers.com/offers/ramadan-iftar