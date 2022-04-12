fbpx
logo icon
search icon
menu button icon
logo icon
search icon
menu icon
logo icon
NEWS
EAT & DRINK
THINGS TO DO
RAMADAN
CINEMA
CULTURE
search icon
MORE  more button icon

Cafe Beirut's iftar takes place at a Ramadan-inspired oasis

Eat & Drink
Partner Content
Ramadan
What's On
Written by:
What's On
10 hours ago

Sponsored: It comes with views of the Burj Khalifa…

Cafe Beirut in Downtown Dubai ticks all the boxes for a memorable iftar.

The outdoor space has been transformed into a Ramadan-inspired oasis complete with majestic Burj Khalifa. There are colourful lanterns that add that perfect Ramadan touch to your night and changes have been made to the seating arrangements so you can enjoy your iftar with your loved ones. Outdoors you can also enjoy shisha as you relax after your meal and soak in the great views.

If you wish to sit indoors, you’ll be treated to a gorgeous setting including a traditional ceramic fountain and olive tree.

Cafe Beirut iftar

For entertainment, there’s a talented oud player providing a suitable and authentic mood to match the mood. Before you leave, don’t forget to nab a souvenir at the fun photo booth at the entrance so you have a great memory of your evening.

As for the menu, you can start your meal with dates, dried apricots, olives as is tradition plus a nourishing soup.

Cafe Beirut iftar

After this, you can dig into starters including a variety of fresh salads, hummus, moutabal and more. For mezze, you can enjoy fried or baked savoury bites packed with flavours, makanek, batata harra and much more. Save belly room for mains as it is also quite generous keeping in mind Cafe Beirut standards. The mains change on a daily basis and comes with rice or their renowned mammoth mixed grill, juicy, tender meat cooked to perfection.

For a sweet treat to end your meal, there’s a selection of Ramadan desserts. Throughout your meal, you can also sip on coffee and teas or cold drinks such as jalleb, Vimto, orange juice, etc.

The iftar is a pocket-friendly price of Dhs150 per person. Should you wish to enjoy suhoor, there is a set menu available also for Dhs150 from 12am until dawn.

Al Murooj Complex Downtown, opposite The Dubai Mall, iftar timing is sunset until 10pm. Tel: (0)4 422 5211, cafebeirutdubai.com

Eat & Drink
Partner Content
Ramadan
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
This boho-chic beach club opens in Dubai next month
This alfresco terrace in DIFC is a stunning setting for iftar and suhoor
9 of the most luxurious and relaxing spas and spa deals in Abu Dhabi
10 art exhibitions in Dubai to check out in April
Review: Ossiano, an unforgettable underwater dining experience
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT