Cafe Beirut's iftar takes place at a Ramadan-inspired oasis

Sponsored: It comes with views of the Burj Khalifa…

Cafe Beirut in Downtown Dubai ticks all the boxes for a memorable iftar.

The outdoor space has been transformed into a Ramadan-inspired oasis complete with majestic Burj Khalifa. There are colourful lanterns that add that perfect Ramadan touch to your night and changes have been made to the seating arrangements so you can enjoy your iftar with your loved ones. Outdoors you can also enjoy shisha as you relax after your meal and soak in the great views.

If you wish to sit indoors, you’ll be treated to a gorgeous setting including a traditional ceramic fountain and olive tree.

For entertainment, there’s a talented oud player providing a suitable and authentic mood to match the mood. Before you leave, don’t forget to nab a souvenir at the fun photo booth at the entrance so you have a great memory of your evening.

As for the menu, you can start your meal with dates, dried apricots, olives as is tradition plus a nourishing soup.

After this, you can dig into starters including a variety of fresh salads, hummus, moutabal and more. For mezze, you can enjoy fried or baked savoury bites packed with flavours, makanek, batata harra and much more. Save belly room for mains as it is also quite generous keeping in mind Cafe Beirut standards. The mains change on a daily basis and comes with rice or their renowned mammoth mixed grill, juicy, tender meat cooked to perfection.

For a sweet treat to end your meal, there’s a selection of Ramadan desserts. Throughout your meal, you can also sip on coffee and teas or cold drinks such as jalleb, Vimto, orange juice, etc.

The iftar is a pocket-friendly price of Dhs150 per person. Should you wish to enjoy suhoor, there is a set menu available also for Dhs150 from 12am until dawn.