Dubai’s chic, fine-dining restaurant, Bagatelle, sure knows how to throw a party. Every Tuesday, guests can embrace all the Joie de Vivre at the restaurant’s iconic weekly French night, Le Mardi C’est Permis. But this week, on Tuesday May 3, get ready for an extra-special edition as Bagatelle welcomes a live performance by Marilyn & the Band.

A group of talented and diverse musical artists, Marilyn & the Band promise to create an unforgettable atmosphere, so get ready to enjoy their fun and unique musical mood. Kicking off from 8pm, guests can enjoy a selection of brilliant dishes before the vibe starts to build.

You don’t need to be French to enjoy the Le Mardi C’est Permis night at Bagatelle. Get dressed up in your favourite outfit and bring your A-game. You could be tucking into your main course when the lights dim and the music swells, with people getting up on their feet and waving their napkins overhead.

Get ready to wave the giant red, white and blue flag to the sounds of Marilyn & the Band’s brilliant sound, with a repertoire of French cover songs.

You’ll find Bagatelle in Fairmont Dubai. The restaurant epitomises chic French style, decked out in hues of blues and white with eclectic prints on the walls.

Bagatelle, The Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Tuesday May 3, 8pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 354 5035. @bagatelledubai