Sponsored: There are some eggciting activities in store…

On Sunday April 17, celebrate Easter with your family at Yalumba in Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre. The fun-filled day is packed with kids activities and food to keep the whole family busy and happy throughout the day.

For little ones there are exciting games, challenges and competitions, while grown-ups can expect a feast of delicious dishes. The entrance will be filled with a giant chocolate Easter egg to see and be amazed, before you make your way to the international buffet which will feature roast turkey and a live barbecue station.

On the day you can expect a kids’ egg hunt, as well as a family egg hunt (with top prizes for three winning families). There will also be a ‘guess the number of eggs competition’ where three winners will receive chocolate bunnies, plus and array of kids’ activities.

In partnership with Beat FM, Yalumba will be doing a competition where radio listeners must guess ‘what’s inside the egg’ to join the raffle draw. Listen from April 11 to 16 to enter and make sure you’re there on April 17 for a chance to win the grand prize.

The celebrations will commence at 12.30pm on Sunday April 17, and continue until 3.30pm, with packages starting from Dhs285 including soft drinks. Book your table by calling (0)4 702 2455 or visit yalumbadubai.com.