Sponsored: The 5-star luxury hotel had got you covered no matter how big your party is…

You can’t miss the iconic Dusit Thani Dubai as you drive by Sheikh Zayed Road. The iconic 5-star luxury hotel has great iftar options if you’re dining with a small group or a larger party.

Iftar

Small groups can enjoy iftar at 24th St. World Street Food Dubai from sunset until 8.30pm. On the menu, you will find dishes spanning sweet and savoury, healthy to hearty and more from the Arabic, Indian, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Thai and Italian Kitchens, all of which you can enjoy while checking out the views of Burj Khalifa and the cityscape. The iftar will cost you just Dhs149 per person inclusive of water, soft drinks, a selection of Ramadan juices, tea and coffee.

For a large group, the hotel can cater to groups from 50 to 350 – perfect for those office iftars or suhoor. Depending on the size of your party, your dining experience will take place at the ballroom or at another social space in the hotel.

The rooms will be fully equipped and you will be taken care of by a team of experts. You can even add a bespoke touch to the occasion and customise your menu and you’ll even get your very own private entrance to the celebration.

There are three different packages to choose from starting from Dhs135 per person. It includes Ramadan juices, salads or cold mezzeh, soup(s), hot mezzeh, main courses and desserts. Get in touch with the hotel at ccs.dtdu@dusit.com to discuss your menu.

Suhoor

View by Dusit on the ground floor of the hotel is a great spot to enjoy suhoor outdoors with views of Burj Khalifa. Dishes will be served from Jones the Grocer and include healthy, hearty, gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options plus mocktails and fresh juices. Shisha is also served. It is open from 6pm to 3am.

Dusit Thani Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 37 4515/ (0)54 990 8007. @24thstdubai