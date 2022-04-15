Sponsored: Get ready for a magical evening under the stars…

This Ramadan spend your evenings under the stars with the special outdoor Fairuz iftar and suhoor in Seaview Garden and Flow Kitchen at Fairmont The Palm. Tuck into no less than 150 incredible dishes derived from Arabic, Asian, Indian, and international cuisines.

Break fast with plates including traditional lamb ouzi, a saj station with warm akawi cheese and zaatar saj, Arabic mixed grill, Indian laal maas, and chicken tagine, along with mezzeh, salads, sushi, soup, and more desserts than you’ll know what to do with.

Relax in the picturesque setting to the sounds of the traditional oud player, overlooking the iconic Dubai skyline and Ain Dubai.

Iftar is priced at Dhs295 per person which includes the expansive buffet, as well as Ramadan juices and soft beverages. Children aged six to 12 dining will receive 50 per cent off and children under six can dine for free. Book your iftar more than a week in advance and you’ll get 20 per cent discount off the normal adult price.

After iftar, a variety of delicious a la carte dishes will be available for suhoor, including Arabic mezze, Indian and Asian bites, signature hand-rolled maki, gluten-free vegan bolognaise, dairy-free desserts and baked-to-order homemade kunafa – yum!

Iftar runs from sunset until 9pm, while Suhoor runs from from 9pm to 3am daily. Diners can enjoy special performers throughout the evening for a musical night under the stars. Seaview Garden also offers an extensive shisha menu from 9pm.

Seaview Garden and Flow Kitchen, Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily, sunset to 3am. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. fairmont.com